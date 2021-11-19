Father-Son CFA® Duo Launch Brady Family Wealth

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady Family Wealth announced the launch of its fee-only, registered investment advisor (RIA) firm in St. Louis, Missouri. The new RIA firm, founded by Chief Executive Officer Tom Brady, CFA®, CFP®, and Chief Investment Officer Andrew Brady, CFA®, offers financial planning, investment management, and estate planning to high-net-worth individuals and families across the country. The father-son duo, previously practicing at Wells Fargo Advisors, is joined by Sharon Schamel, a senior client relationship manager.

"We built our RIA business on serving clients and their families with complicated financial lives," said Tom Brady. "This move to the fee-only model helps ensure we can continue helping these clients achieve their ideal financial futures in the long term. Andrew and I believe the comprehensive technology and resources available to independent advisors will be a great fit for our team and our clients."

As CFA Charterholders, Brady Family Wealth takes a long-term disciplined approach to investment management with extensive due diligence and analysis. Their comprehensive financial planning process begins by attempting to answer two simple questions clients and families often want to be answered, 'Will I make it? ' and 'Do I have any financial blind spots?'

"Answering those two questions is no small task," said Andrew Brady. "We created Brady Family Wealth with the goal of delivering the highest standard of care and diligence for each family we serve. We feel that in order to do that well, we can only take on a limited number of new clients each year and maintain a high level of personalization."

"We're excited to welcome Brady Family Wealth to our custodial platform," said John Peluso, President of First Clearing. "Tom and Andrew have built an impressive practice, and we believe that the independent RIA model will be a great fit for their team and their clients."

Brady Family Wealth is working with TradePMR for technology and custodial services – they were attracted to TradePMR because of the firm's commitment to white-glove service and deep understanding of the RIA model. "As a new RIA, there are many milestones that we are focused on achieving. From the first conversation, TradePMR made an impression early on that they are here to support our firm and make our move as seamless as possible. We are excited to continue working with their talented team and look forward to what we will be able to accomplish with their custodial services, support, and technology in our corner," continued Brady.

