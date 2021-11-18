TransPerfect Expands MediaNEXT's Capabilities by Adding Polford Studios Facilities in Spain

NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired facilities and equipment from Barcelona-based Polford Studios. The addition brings the total footprint for MediaNEXT, TransPerfect's dedicated voiceover, subtitling, and media solutions division, to 47 recording rooms, 33 mixing rooms, and five theatrical rooms worldwide, all of which are company owned and operated.

The company's Barcelona expansion brings additional dubbing, voiceover recording, and mixing capabilities for high profile theatrical features and episodic content, including enhanced capacity for work for films, television shows, video games, advertisements, and documentaries. The former Polford facilities include three recording studios, two theatrical mixing rooms, and one Atmos mixing room, as well as a large multi-purpose classroom and learning environment, which will be used as a Spain hub for the MediaNEXT Dubbing Academy's live events and workshops.

MediaNEXT provides an AI-powered suite of cloud-based tools that automate and simplify workflows for adapting media for audiences worldwide, including subtitling, voiceover, and dubbing. By adding Polford's facilities to the existing MediaNEXT network, TransPerfect is able to increase its reach and capacity in Spain while simultaneously providing more creative options and capabilities for clients, both in the region and beyond.

"Offering our clients in Spain more access to the talent pool in Barcelona was a priority for us, so acquiring these Polford assets is something we are very excited about," said Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President of Production for TransPerfect MediaNEXT. "More studios in Barcelona give our clients new resources and scale while also expanding our pool of active Spanish creative talent available in our cloud-recording platform, StudioNEXT, which has been widely adopted in Spain."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Spain is an important market for our media localization business, and we've invested heavily in state-of-the-art facilities throughout the country. We look forward to these operations allowing us to better service large-scale customers requiring dubbing and subtitling."

About MediaNEXT

MediaNEXT is TransPerfect's specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling.

MediaNEXT's hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. MediaNEXT's unique media solutions are supported by state-of-the-art technology and deliver top-quality translation, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

