ThoughtExchange COO Jessica Nordlander Named One of Canada's Top 40 Under 40®

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Jung is often quoted as saying that life begins at forty. If that's the case, it seems that some of us are getting a strong head start. ThoughtExchange, the world's only Enterprise Discussion Management platform powered by patented anti-bias technology, congratulates its Chief Operating Officer Jessica Nordlander for becoming a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2021.



As a female technology executive for more than a decade, Nordlander is known for breaking barriers. An XGoogler and once named "Sweden's Most Innovative Leader," she originally started working in Canada in 2013 and joined ThoughtExchange in 2019. Through her role as COO, Nordlander's leadership helped ThoughtExchange navigate COVID-19 and ultimately emerge with 600% year-over-year usage growth in the first three months of the pandemic. Representing ThoughtExchange at major conferences such as Collision, Nordlander is a thought leader within the areas of corporate innovation, hybrid/remote work and the future of leadership and digital workplaces. She uses her experience as a female executive to further educate the next generation of leaders and create workplaces that remove bias and unlock performance. Additionally, Nordlander lives in and works remotely from the small city of Nelson, BC proving a successful career in technology is no longer only possible in big cities.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual leadership award that recognizes exceptional achievement by 40 outstanding Canadians who are under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations including: Caldwell, PwC Canada, Gluskin Sheff, BNN Bloomberg, National Post, Air Canada, ergoCentric Seating Systems and Inline Reference Check. Nordlander and other honorees were selected out of hundreds of nominees by a respected and independent Advisory Board made up of 30 diverse leaders from across Canada. Four key criteria were assessed to select the recipients: Vision & Innovation, Leadership, Impact & Influence and Social Responsibility.

"Jessica is the type of executive whose leadership transcends the role she holds inside a company," said Dave MacLeod, co-founder and CEO of ThoughtExchange. "Yes, her ideas have been critical to driving exponential growth for ThoughtExchange, but it's her ability to think beyond just her role; to drive change and inspire leaders in enterprises around the world to think differently that sets Jessica apart. We are proud and honoured to have her talents on our team and stand alongside her in celebrating this well-deserved recognition."

"It's an honor to be recognized by Canada's Top 40 Under 40® following an unpredictable year," said Jessica Nordlander, COO of ThoughtExchange. "We were faced with changing the company's entire go-to-market model and balancing it with the wellbeing of our employees as the world was thrown the massive curveball that's COVID-19. I strongly believe that companies achieve greater success when they work holistically and inclusively so I thank my team at ThoughtExchange for fostering this culture and trusting me to lead during these turbulent times."

The 2021 Top 40 Recipients were announced today in the National Post. Recipients will be honored at a series of events to take place in the coming months.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized almost 1,000 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business and community leaders. Recipients have a remarkable track record of continuing achievement; Top 40 alumni now include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives and entrepreneurs in the private, public and social economy sectors.

ThoughtExchange is the only Enterprise Discussion Management platform powered by patented anti-bias technology. Modern leaders use ThoughtExchange to quickly gain critical insights and improve decision making. Whether you're engaging ten stakeholders or a community of 10,000 people, ThoughtExchange allows leaders to drive strategic discussions at scale.

Leaders use ThoughtExchange to increase alignment, improve performance, and drive better results. Unlike traditional surveys, respondents feel more comfortable answering questions candidly and our dynamic analytics make it simple for leaders to see which topics matter most.

ThoughtExchange was founded in Rossland, British Columbia, but our teams enjoy working remotely from anywhere.

