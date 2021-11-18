Techserve Alliance Announces 2021 Excellence Awards Winners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechServe Alliance announced today the recipients of the 2021 Excellence Awards. Now in its sixth year, the awards program recognizes IT & engineering staffing and solutions firms that have demonstrated excellence through outstanding performance, team productivity and dedication to continuous improvement.

TechServe's Monthly Dashboard survey platform was utilized this year to collect firms' data from January 2021 - September 2021 "TechServe Alliance is thrilled to honor our 2021 class of Excellence Awards winners. These companies are among the very best in our industry," said Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance.

To see the complete list of firms that achieved this honor, we invite you to view the Excellence Awards honor roll on the TechServe Alliance website.

While each of the award recipients is acknowledged in our public announcement and on our website, recipients will be recognized during TechServe's Executive Summit in Amelia Island, FL November 17-19, 2021.

"For the past six years, I have been impressed by the extraordinary performance demonstrated by our Excellence Awards winners. Our 2021 class continues to meet and, in most cases, exceed the high bar necessary to earn the award. I want to congratulate this year's winners and look forward to continuing to support and recognize exceptional performance in our industry," said Roberts.

ABOUT TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged, and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of its members, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

