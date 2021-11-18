Submit a Tip
Scale Down Your Thanksgiving Feast without Skimping on Flavor!

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

Baked at a higher temperature, these Cajun Roasted Turkey Wings are super crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and thanks to Tony Chachere’s® seasonings, they are full of flavor.

CAJUN ROASTED TURKEY WINGS

INGREDIENTS
3 Pounds Turkey Wings
Tony's Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinade
Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste
Italian Seasoning, to Taste
Cayenne, to Taste
3 Tablespoons Cooking Oil
Tony's Instant White Gravy Mix or Tony's Instant Brown Gravy Mix (Optional)

PREPARATION
Prep Time:       15 Minutes
Cook Time:      60 Minutes
Serves:            4-6

  1. Fill the injector halfway with Tony's Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinade and inject it into each wing. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in the fridge to marinate at least an hour, but preferably overnight.
  2. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  3. Pat wings dry and then coat with cooking oil.
  4. Season wings with all seasonings and massage into the wings.
  5. Arrange wings on a wire rack over a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil.
  6. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour or until they reach the desired crispiness.
  7. Serve with Tony's Instant White or Brown Gravy Mix for added flavor.

About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

