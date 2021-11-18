Nuvve Revealed As Next Big Thing in Tech by Fast Company

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global cleantech company electrifying the planet at the intersection of energy and transportation through its intelligent energy platform, today announced Fast Company has selected Nuvve to be among the inaugural Next Big Things in Tech honorees. Judged against entries from around the world, Nuvve was acknowledged for its intelligent energy platform that dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid. Through its advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and ecosystem partners, Nuvve delivers new value to EV owners, accelerating the adoption of EVs and the world's transition to clean energy.

As a Next Big Things in Tech honoree, Nuvve's V2G technology is recognized as a breakthrough energy platform that promises to define the future of the transportation industry, as it's on its way to having a positive impact on consumers, businesses, and society at large, especially in the next five years. It's one of the best new tech innovations certain to shape and accelerate our lives, work, culture, and more.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company. We know our V2G platform is a much-needed solution to help the world move to a carbon-neutral future by accelerating EV adoption and offsetting the strains that EVs can place on the power grid," said Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. "As the electrification of the world continues, we need to be strategic with how we manage and optimize that electrification. Nuvve is at the nexus of a connected energy ecosystem, and we're proud to be recognized for our work bringing together energy production, grid management, and transportation."

Nuvve has found a way to solve two major global problems—the need to introduce electric transportation to the grid in an intelligent, reliable way and the importance of integrating more renewable power into the grid. Nuvve accomplishes both through its leading V2G platform that makes electric fleet ownership and operation reliable, easy, and more affordable. Owners benefit from savings by charging at times when utility rates are low and new revenue streams through grid services that enable them to sell unused capacity from EV batteries on the energy market. And, through its joint venture with Stonepeak Partners, Levo, Nuvve has removed the upfront financial barrier by using a fleet-as-a-service (FaaS) model to make electric fleet adoption turnkey and affordable.

By aggregating energy capacity through a networked system of EV batteries that serve as a sophisticated virtual power plant (VPP), Nuvve helps optimize the utilization of renewable energy while delivering services that make the grid more stable and resilient. Nuvve is making renewable energy sources and capacity more viable in a way that ensures energy equity, empowers prosumers, and shares the benefits of clean energy with everyone.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

