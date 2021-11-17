loanDepot Ramps Up Recruiting Efforts for Growing Servicing Portfolio

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continued growth of its loan servicing portfolio, an effort to recruit the industry's top talent is underway at loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender.

"loanDepot's servicing portfolio is growing, and we are looking to hire a number of bright, energetic individuals from diverse backgrounds who will be pivotal to the success of our business," said Dan Binowitz, loanDepot executive vice president of servicing and capital markets operations. "We look to our customer service representatives to provide exceptional care in guiding our customers through their journey of homeownership – which is truly rewarding. In addition to making a difference in the lives of our customers, the roles touch multiple teams within the company, creating opportunities to learn about the industry and provide for career growth."

With a focus on customer service representatives and advocates, loanDepot is recruiting for multiple positions at varying experience levels across the servicing organization. The team comprises everyone from seasoned mortgage professionals to entry level individuals, who are responsible for providing best in class customer care while assisting customers with general mortgage inquiries following the origination process. They work with customers and internal teams to provide quick and effective solutions.

loanDepot's servicing division puts customers first, promotes teamwork and provides employees with the fuel needed to succeed in their careers. Positions are available across the country, both in-house and remote to reflect the needs of today's evolving workforce. Interested candidates can reach out to loanDepot's recruiting team at hello@loandepot.com or apply directly on the company's website at https://loandepot.com/careers.

