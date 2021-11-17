Expedient Data Center Expansion Continues with New Facility Opening in Denver

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening its third new data center in less than 45-days, Expedient today announced the addition of a 32,000 sq ft, 2.5-megawatt facility in Denver, which will better serve increasing customer demand in the western United States. This latest data center, joins Phoenix and Milwaukee as part of Expedient's new market expansion plans, providing customers with access to the company's portfolio of universal multi-cloud services.

"We are excited to welcome Expedient to the Colorado technology ecosystem," says Frannie Matthews, CEO of the Colorado Technology Association. "Expedient's commitment to locate its new data center in Colorado speaks well of our state as a vibrant technology hub."

The facility, which has the capacity to support up to 31,000 physical servers, offers Expedient's hallmark best-in-class suite of multi-cloud services and capabilities. The facility supports Expedient's Cloud Different vision, launched back in April, which helps clients optimize hybrid-IT operations, performance, and costs across various environments, including co-location, public, private, or multi-cloud. This is the company's 14th data center location in the US, making it possible for customers to ensure that applications and workloads are optimized and running on the right IT platform, regardless of where the infrastructure resides.

"Expedient and Morpheus help enterprises nationwide unify hybrid cloud operations and accelerate application modernization projects," says Brad Parks, CMO of Morpheus Data. "Their operational expertise coupled with our software platform is a force multiplier for IT teams. We're excited to have them expand into our backyard here in Denver and add their voice to an already strong tech sector."

Entry into Denver is part of Expedient's broader strategy to become a leading full-stack Cloud Service Provider (CSP) in the country. Denver is the most recent in a string of cloud/data center openings that included Milwaukee and Phoenix, with more facilities and locations under review. In Phoenix, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is a premier anchor tenant in that data center.

"We chose Expedient as our key strategic business partner," says Mark El-Tawil, CFO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "They bring the operational excellence we expect from a data center operator along with new cloud capabilities and proven expertise. Together we're able to collaborate to gain greater operational agility to support our long-term IT strategy while focusing on our core business."

"Expedient has been on an incredible trajectory and the opening of our Denver data center is another significant milestone," says Bryan Smith, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Expedient. "We see a great opportunity in Denver to provide businesses of all sizes, with an a la carte menu of IT capabilities and services that enables them to make the most of their existing IT investments while moving to the cloud. We're building out our presence in the western US and getting a foothold in Denver is key to that expansion."

Each of the 14 data centers run by Expedient is designed to meet or exceed the criteria of a Tier 3 data center as defined by the Uptime Institute's Data Center Classification System. This means having end to end, onsite fully redundant, power and cooling infrastructure systems. Plus, all 14 data center locations will act as an onramp to the cloud by providing access to the company's full portfolio of capabilities and services. For more information on Expedient's recent expansion click here.

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud DifferentTM approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both legacy and cloud native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms. Learn more at www.expedient.com/multicloud.

