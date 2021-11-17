Ambow Partners with Universities and Industry Leaders to Build New IC Talent Ecosystem

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that it has entered into strategic cooperation agreements entitled "Building Integrated Circuit ("IC") Talents Ecosystem" (the "Agreements"), with North China University of Technology, China Advanced Semiconductor Industry Innovation Alliance (CASA), and H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (H3C). Ambow finalized the Agreements during the Integrated Circuits Industry Education and Training Forum, an Ambow-sponsored event at the Fourth Semiconductor Intelligence Conference 2021 in Zhuji, Zhejiang.

Pursuant to the Agreements, Ambow will join forces with the above organizations with the goal of connecting universities, enterprises and industry leaders to jointly cultivate a new IC talent ecosystem. Ambow will conduct project, practice and theory training, as well as co-developed disciplines to assist in the design, planning and implementation of an integrated circuit talent training system.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Throughout our 21-year history, Ambow has been committed to integrating domestic and international industry requirements into China's broader education system. Beginning with our groundbreaking master's degree program in software engineering, we have helped dozens of colleges and universities improve their talent training capabilities across multiple disciplines, thereby creating strong talent pipelines for a wide range of industries. We look forward to leveraging our vast experience and rich resources and working with universities and industry partners to jointly build a new IC talent ecosystem."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

