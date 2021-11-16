Hays Service elevates performance and communication with XOi's advanced data-powered enablement solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , the system of record for field service data collection and indexing, and Hays Service , a fourth-generation family-owned business meeting modern HVAC and energy needs, announce a new partnership that combines advanced visual documentation solutions and a unique proactive service approach to optimize field-to-office communication and enhance customer experience.

Xoi Technologies and Hays Service are launching a new partnership to provide contractors with advanced data-powered field service tech enablement solutions.

XOi's powerful curb-to-curb technician enablement solution equips Hays Service technicians with the industry's leading tool for transparent and accurate communication, empowering them to keep their partners' equipment working properly, safely and efficiently in order to reduce the overall costs of ownership and operations.

"I directly support our operations team, so clear and quick communication is important to me," said Alyssa Mathews, service coordinator at Hays Service. "XOi helps me by providing relevant information to make decisions and provides an option to share with our customers exactly what our technician is facing. It is quickly becoming a necessary tool for us to meet and exceed our customer's expectations."

As a leading service provider, Hays Service specializes in planned maintenance, environmentally sensitive solutions and owning and operating cost reduction. The company's highly trained and experienced technicians help prevent premature failure and ensure maximum year-round system performance with tailored preventive maintenance.

"At Hays Service, we strive for a level of trust and understanding with our customers that helps build lasting, long-term relationships," said Calvin Hays, general manager of Hays Service. "Partnering with XOi Technologies affords us an amazing and unique opportunity to strengthen that trust by providing accurate, real-time visuals of equipment and all of its needs. This is an invaluable tool allowing us to bridge the gap between telling and showing that story to our customers."

XOi's cutting-edge data-driven technology solution equips technicians across the field service industries with essential tools to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data.

"Contractors are looking for tools that empower sustained customer excellence even as our industry evolves," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "With XOi's comprehensive visual data solution, Hays Service can streamline communication and workflows to elevate the company's performance across the verticals they serve."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit https://xoi.io .

About Hays Service

Hays Service, a fourth generation family-owned business, has operated on the principles of customer loyalty, safety, and productivity since 1945. Instead of waiting for an AC unit to break, resulting in costly repairs or replacements, Hays Service approaches your HVAC needs through preventative solutions. Hays Service is proud to be partnered with Linc Service, ISNetworld, Tappisafe, Avetta, Carrier, and Trane Controls. For more information, visit https://www.haysservice.com/ .

