Birmingham Ministry Leader's Christian Apologetics Book Tops Amazon's Bestseller List

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Does God exist? The centuries-old question prompts a different response from each and every person and according to Richard E. Simmons III, author of Reflections on the Existence of God, just how we answer can shape our worldview. The Christian author and founding director of The Center for Executive Leadership in Birmingham, Alabama, is diving deep into uncovering God's presence by examining the logical conclusions derived from both theism and atheism, earning him a consecutive spot among Amazon's bestseller list.

In the book, Simmons focuses on topics like: 'How did I get here?' and 'Where do I find meaning in life?' - both common themes during his two decades of mentoring hundreds of men towards better leadership and spirituality. The book's 57 short essays are meant to encourage an open thought process, serving as a handbook for families to discuss the Christian worldview and providing a safe space to contemplate the often-controversial subject.

"My objective was to create a very well researched book that would be easy to read and understand when pondering the complex mystery of God's existence," said Simmons. "As this last year has tested the faith of many, Reflections makes the perfect gift this holiday season for those searching for truth and real answers to life's toughest questions."

Reflections on the Existence of God has become a top favorite on Amazon in both the Comparative Religion and Christian Apologetics categories with one reader calling it an "essential primer for all who seek to effectively engage the skeptical culture in which we live." Email subscribers can access a complimentary sneak peek of the first chapter while the audiobook is available for free with an Audible trial. For more information and to place an order, visit www.richardesimmons3.com/reg.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richard E. Simmons III founded The Center in 2000, a non-profit, faith-based ministry in Birmingham, Alabama, mentoring men towards better leadership and spirituality. His bestselling titles include The True Measure of a Man, The Power of a Humble Life and Reflections on the Existence of God. For more information, visit www.richardesimmons3.com.

