The Well Told Company Reports Strong Same-store Sales Growth And Year-over Year Gross Margin Increase

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce a corporate update regarding year over year same-store sales as well as gross margin growth.

Well Told reports a 142% increase in year to date (November 10, 2021), year-over-year same-store sales, as the Company's distribution points also continue to rapidly increase. Additionally, Well Told has seen an increase of its year-over-year gross margin by 6.4 percentage points (unaudited), which was successfully achieved through a reduction in raw materials and packaging costs throughout the year.

Commenting on these tremendous results, Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told, stated, "Both of these indicators were key milestones for us in 2021 and I am very proud that our team has achieved them. While we are just getting started with many retailers, we are beginning to see some very healthy year over year same store sales numbers come in from retailers who have now been with us for a couple of years. We consider this to be a testament of consumer demand and things to come, as our brand continues to gain awareness, trial and repeat purchase."

Readers are cautioned that the financial information disclosed herein is unaudited and is qualified entirely by the financial results to be disclosed in the interim financial statements of the Company's operating subsidiary (Well Told Inc.) for the period ended September 30, 2021 to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on before November 29, 2021, and the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2021 to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on before May 1, 2022.

All financial information presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook – Accounting under Part I, which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: the Company's ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement its growth strategy; the Company's ability to build its market share and enter new geographies; the total available market for the Company's products; the Company's ability to maintain brand development; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain existing customer relationships and to continue to expand its customers' use of its products; the Company's ability to maintain and expand geographic scope; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in the Company's industry or the global economy; and changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational; reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities; the Company's results of operations may be difficult to forecast; the Company is a holding company with its only asset being direct ownership of Well Told Inc.; the Company's success depends upon the continued strength of its reputation and brands; disruptions in manufacturing facilities or losses of site licenses and other qualifications could adversely affect sales and customer relationships; the Company's success depends on its ability to continue to enhance products and develop new products; the Company's suppliers and sources for materials and inputs may fail to support demand and increasing raw material costs could adversely affect margins; the Company is reliant on third parties for shipping and payment processing; the Company's ability to compete could be negatively impacted if it is unable to protect its intellectual property rights; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

