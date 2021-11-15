Steven Page, Strumbellas to front 2021 'Holiday Train at Home' concert

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Music Hall-of-Famer Steven Page and The Strumbellas will lead an all-star cast of performers aboard the CP Holiday Train for the 2021 "Holiday Train at Home" concert. The concert will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and www.cpr.ca/holidaytrain on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET.

"With the 'Holiday Train at Home' concert, CP hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need. The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it's safe."

The virtual concert will also feature performances by Keb' Mo', The Trews, Tanika Charles, Odds, Aysanabee and Sierra Noble. Full biographies for all performers are available at www.cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

CP will donate $1.24 million this year to 198 food banks in communities that ordinarily host CP Holiday Train events. In a normal year, CP calls on attendees at local shows to make a cash or non-perishable food donation. Viewers seeking to donate will be directed to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America, the national organizations that support community food banks in their respective countries. Viewers are also encouraged to give to their local food bank.

"I'm delighted to be a part of the 23rd year of the Holiday Train program, shedding a light on hunger issues across North America and raising funds for those in need," said Steven Page. "Tune in to the concert on Dec. 18, and give back to those in need in your community if you are able."

CP's 2021 corporate donation will bring the total amount of money raised at CP Holiday Train stops to $20.64 million since the train's inception in 1999. Food banks have also collected 4.9 million pounds of food donations at local Holiday Train events.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

