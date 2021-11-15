SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BCML, ECHO, FTSI, EBMT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp. Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of Pacific Enterprise common stock they own. If you are a BayCom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 per share in cash. If you are an Echo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

