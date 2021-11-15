Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Awarded "Top Workplaces" 2021 by Houston Chronicle

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas , one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, today announced the Houston Chronicle has awarded the company a Top Workplaces 2021 honor. This is Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' first time to be nominated and recognized for the annual award.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas)

Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces winners are based solely on employee feedback, signaling Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas employees' confidence in the company's values, workplace benefits and trust in senior leadership.

"We are honored that our employees have selected us as one of Houston's Top Workplaces for 2021," said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Our mission to Move The World Forward begins with our people, and over the years, we have been steadfast in our commitment to building a positive culture that enables our employees and our company to be successful."

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas employees play an important role in the future of modern manufacturing and material handling innovations. Teamwork, excellence and integrity are core to the company's culture. As a result, employee tenure at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas averages 10.5 years, significantly higher than the national average.

"I am continually impressed by our people and their dedication to supporting each other, all while strengthening client services, innovation in materials handling and the overall manufacturing industry," said Jason Pierce, human resources director of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "The passion that our employees bring to work every day positively impacts our company culture, and the Top Workplaces award is testament to their outstanding dedication in the workplace."

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas has been headquartered in Houston since 1992, employing 850 people on its Houston campus and 3,000 employees across North America. The company is currently hiring for more than 100 positions in Houston across multiple business areas, including manufacturing, engineering, operations, sales and supply chain. A complete list of job openings at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is available at www.logisnextamericas.com/en/logisnext/why-us/careers .

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas