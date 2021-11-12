StemExpress Offers Businesses Convenient COVID-19 Testing Solutions to Prepare for New Vaccination Mandates With sweeping government COVID mandates on the horizon, StemExpress offers solutions to meet the growing demand for mass COVID-19 testing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to potential new government vaccination mandates, StemExpress is providing businesses with much-needed guidance and easy-to-implement COVID-19 employee testing solutions. The company proudly offers a take-home kit option as well as its new onsite Accula™ COVID-19 PCR testing system that is available for rapid testing at the employer's location. These options provide two distinct, customizable testing solutions – helping employers comply with constant regulatory changes to keep businesses staffed at a time when the threat of a waning workforce is looming.

StemExpress has been providing state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing solutions since the beginning of the pandemic, offering critical support for businesses, government agencies, public health departments, private sector organizations, conventions, and the public. President Biden announced OSHA's new Emergency Temporary Standard on Vaccination and Testing, which requires businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure every worker is fully vaccinated. The mandate, which is currently halted for review by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, also requires that unvaccinated workers must undergo weekly testing. These new regulations are creating growing concerns for businesses struggling to stay staffed. StemExpress remains a vital resource for these companies by providing multiple testing solutions for those unvaccinated employees.

"Companies are already having a difficult time staying staffed and keeping operations moving, and they don't need to worry about losing valuable workers due to governmental mandates." Said CEO and Founder of StemExpress, Cate Dyer.

The StemExpress Self-Testing kits offer an end-to-end testing solution for employers to keep on hand for convenient weekly testing for unvaccinated employees. These kits utilize gold-standard RT-PCR COVID-19 testing and can be activated and performed at work or in the comfort of one's home - with results shortly after arrival at the StemExpress lab. The on-site Accula™ COVID-19 PCR testing system provides businesses of all sizes the ability to test their employees on the spot, with results in just 30 minutes. This new point-of-care solution is performed in the office either via self-swab or by a trained tester, with no interruption to daily workflow.

"This is a challenging climate, especially for small businesses that may not have the means to quickly adapt to regulatory changes at all levels," said Dave Roughton, President/CEO of SAFE Credit Union. "Innovative solutions such as the ones provided by StemExpress are key to ensuring our communities are kept safe and that businesses can continue to operate."

Employers can work with a StemExpress expert to discuss the best testing option for their company needs, as well as logistics, training, and automated shipping options.

For more information about COVID testing solutions for businesses and events, visit https://www.stemexpress.com/covid-19-testing/.

About StemExpress:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, StemExpress is a leading global provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease-state products. Its products are used for research and development, clinical trials, and commercial production of cell and gene therapies by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations (CRO's).

StemExpress has over a dozen global distribution partners and seven (7) brick-and-mortar cellular clinics in the United States, outfitted with GMP-certified laboratories. StemExpress runs its own non-profit supporting STEM initiatives, college and high school internships, and women-led organizations. It is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is continuously expanding its network of healthcare partnerships, which currently includes over 50 hospitals in Europe and 3 US healthcare systems - encompassing 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities, and over 200 individual practices and clinics.

StemExpress has been ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

The Accula™ testing system offers ease of use and peace of mind. RT-PCR COVID tests are performed via self-swab and run on-site through the easy-to-use Accula dock, with results in 30 minutes. Kit comes with a reusable Accula Dock and as many testing cassettes as your company needs

