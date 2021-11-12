Explore The Best Elfing Speakeasy This Side Of The North Pole Through A Series Of Six Immersive Holiday Installations In Search Of Santa's Best Kept Secret.

Santa's Secret, The Newest and Most Innovative Immersive Holiday Experience Brings Its Magic To New York City's Hudson Yards This December!

Santa's Secret, The Newest and Most Innovative Immersive Holiday Experience Brings Its Magic To New York City's Hudson Yards This December! Explore The Best Elfing Speakeasy This Side Of The North Pole Through A Series Of Six Immersive Holiday Installations In Search Of Santa's Best Kept Secret.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voss Events, a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in developing unique share-worthy activations for brands and consumers, announced the debut of their newest immersive experience, Santa's Secret.

Santa's Secret Logo

This 2-hour immersive spectacle will find a home on the 5th floor of The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards, located at 20 Hudson Yards and run Thursdays through Sundays from December 2, 2021, until January 2, 2022. Ticket prices begin at $45 and can be purchased at www.santassecret.com or via the Fever App.

"We have developed a unique immersive experience and coupled it with a captivating holiday stage show. We look forward to bringing this unique event to New York as the city continues to come roaring back" said Voss Events Founder, Owner and Operator Brandon Voss. "Hudson Yards is the city's newest and hottest neighborhood, making it the perfect place for Santa to stash his secret speakeasy."

Guests will explore six immersive holiday installations as they make their way down a winding path in search of Santa's best-kept secret. The installations will feature everything from living gingerbread girls and rugged lumberjacks to ice queens in life sized snow globes.

They will end their journey at Santa's secret speakeasy where they will marvel at an eye-popping variety show featuring unique acts ranging from a stunning ballet performance to a sultry burlesque act, mouthwatering holiday-themed cocktails, and a five-piece band with lead vocals by Inyang Bassey.

Voss Events, founded by Brandon Voss, has entertained millions of guests and audience members worldwide through their multidisciplinary and interactive shows. Voss Events roster includes RuPaul, Lady Gaga, and much more. The Shops at Hudson Yards was chosen as the perfect location for Voss's latest holiday variety show due to its dynamic cultural institutions and diverse public art installations.

For more information about Santa's Secret, please visit www.santassecret.com and follow the immersive experience on social media via @VossEvents on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Voss Events:

Voss Events is a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in event design and production, promotions, tour management, talent management, influencer relations and content creation. The Voss team builds unique share-worthy experiences for brands and consumers through lifestyle, entertainment, and nightlife programs. For more information on Voss Events please visit www.VossEvents.com .

About Hudson Yards:

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, including experiential concepts and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Facebook, WarnerMedia, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com .

For imagery click here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voss Events