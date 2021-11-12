Lennar, City of North Las Vegas and National Park Service open new roadways at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument on November 13

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in North Las Vegas will soon be more easily accessible for visitors with new travel lanes and more, starting with a celebration ceremony at the new parking lot on Saturday, November 13 at 8 a.m., hosted by Lennar, city officials and the National Park Service. This historic landmark is an important piece of North Las Vegas's landscape, offering a popular spot for hiking and outdoor recreation in the area.

"Lennar doesn't just build homes, we build communities," says Joy Broddle, Division President for Lennar Las Vegas. "We know that the existing communities we build in are reliant on local parks for recreation as well as preservation of the natural landscape and history that comes with it, and we are excited to say that this project is complete and ready to be enjoyed."

Lennar has worked closely with City of North Las Vegas Councilman, Scott Black, the National Park Service Superintendent of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, Derek Carter, as well as city staff to improve the motor accessibility of this North Las Vegas staple.

The 3.25-mile trail is frequently visited by locals and tourists alike looking to enjoy the weather and learn more about the area. With over 21,000 square feet of paving added, visitors will now enjoy vehicular travel lanes, a new parking lot and ADA parking stalls at the trail head entry.

Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument was established in 2014, spanning nearly 23,000 acres in size. Visitors learn about paleontological resources that are found throughout the park, stretching back as far as 200,000 years ago. Animals such as the Columbian Mammoth and other now-extinct species once roamed the land.

As a new park established less than a decade ago, there haven't been many facilities in place until now. Visitors have parked on nearby access roads and entered the monument by foot. The establishment of vehicular lanes and a parking lot will make visiting the park easier and more efficient.

The new parking lot is located at the corner of Moonlight Falls Ave. and N Aliante Pkwy. It will officially be open and available to the public with the ceremony on Saturday, November 13 at 8 a.m.

This project could not have been completed in a timely manner without the help of Lennar's trusted trade partners, Patriot Contractors, Stonescape Pavers of Nevada and Affordable Stripping and Sealing, Broddle said.

