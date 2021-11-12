Independent Pharmacy Cooperative to Discontinue Controlled Substances Program

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative will cease the sale of controlled substances on March 31, 2022. IPC began the sale of controlled substances in 2013 with the goal of providing cooperative members with a secondary source of these pharmaceuticals. As a member-owned cooperative, IPC focuses on services that provide the greatest value to independent pharmacy members.

IPC has determined the controlled substance program has not proved to be of substantial value to the majority of cooperative members. As a result, IPC will gradually begin winding down the controlled substance program with an end date of March 31, 2022.

In connection with controlled substance sales, IPC built a robust program which ensured compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices. Under this program, IPC consistently detected, refused to fill, and reported suspicious orders, thereby preventing product diversion which might have added to the opioid misuse crisis.

IPC has full confidence that, if controlled substance sales were to continue, the compliance program would continue to exceed regulatory standards and industry best practices. IPC thanks its members, customers, and employees along with its partnering vendors and contractors who supported the controlled substance program and will work with all stakeholders to provide for smooth transitions during the wind down of this program.

Dating back to 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy, with nearly 3,000 members. IPC has locations in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and Phoenix, Arizona, and prides itself on providing access to the most effective programs and services to put profit back into independent pharmacy.

