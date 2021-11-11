Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim joins UNGC for global sustainable development

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's major solar products manufacturer Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. has recently joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), as part of its commitments to contribute to global sustainable development.

Photo shows the outerior of Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd.

The company pledged to deepen cooperations with global partners, push forwards responsible global business actions and strive for sustainable development in China's photovoltaic (PV) industry.

"Joining the UNGC is a significant milestone for the company as part of its commitments to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Seraphim will take this opportunity to honour its commitment to the ten principles of the UNGC, face with the challenges and opportunities brought by sustainable development, and seek more cooperations to promote the transition towards a green and low-carbon society", said Polaris Li, president of Seraphim.

In fact, Seraphim has been making efforts to reduce energy consumption and achieve "zero-sum" goal. For example, PV power generation systems have been installed in its factories in Changzhou and Jinzhai in east China to reduce carbon emission during the process. Besides, the company has applied an optimized automatic production line with over 40 improvements, which improves efficiency and quality while lowers costs, and ensures a more flexible and transparent manufacturing process.

The carbon reduction drive can't be achieved without the company's huge investment in research and development (R&D). As early as 2013, Seraphim has built a world-class award-winning R&D center, which allows it to have full-fledged R&D and testing capacities.

Furthermore, Seraphim also incoporates sustainability into its organizational culture. By embedding the green philosohphy into daily operations ,the company adovates staff to use resources in a sensible way to reduce carbon emmission at workplace and beyond, setting a good example in the industry.

Since its founding in 2011, Seraphim has been specializing in research, development, production, innovation and sales of PV products, committed to accelerating energy transformation, promoting sustainable development and creating better society.

The UN Global Compact is an international initiative that was launched in 2000. The UNGC, intended to secure global sustainable growth, requires its member companies and organizations to support ten principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption, and expects the members to act as good members of the society by demonstrating responsible and creative leadership.

