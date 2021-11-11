Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Steve Kaufer , CEO, will present at the Phocuswright Conference Center Stage Executive Interview at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday , November 16, in Hollywood, Florida . For details on registration, visit , CEO, will present at the Phocuswright Conference Center Stage Executive Interview at approximately, November 16, in. For details on registration, visit www.phocuswrightconference.com

Steve Kaufer , CEO, will present at the Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Investor Meeting at approximately 10:55 a.m. ET on Thursday , November 18, in New York, NY . Registration information is available on the Liberty Tripadvisor website and at https://events.thetimescenter.com/LibertyMedia2021InvestorDay . A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings IR site and a replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days. , CEO, will present at the Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Investor Meeting at approximately, November 18, in. Registration information is available on the Liberty Tripadvisor website and at. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings IR site and a replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days.

Ernst Teunissen , CFO, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday , December 8. A live audio cast will be available at , CFO, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference at, December 8. A live audio cast will be available at https://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations and a replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

