Hormel Foods Announces Hormel Heroes Scholarship Recipients

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) today announced the recipients of this year's two $10,000 Hormel Heroes Scholarships. The Hormel Heroes Scholarship Program was created by Hormel Foods to support students with military backgrounds pursuing degrees in culinary arts or a foodservice management related program and is administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF).

"Hormel Foods is honored to support our military members who have given and sacrificed so much for our nation," said Mark Ourada, group vice president of Foodservice at Hormel Foods. "These scholarships are a small way to show our appreciation for students who serve or have served our country and are pursuing careers in the foodservice industry. It's our pleasure to congratulate this year's scholarship recipients, Christina Gilman and Rose Picard. Thank you both for your dedicated service and best of luck in all your future endeavors."

Gilman is a sergeant serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as a 3381 foodservice specialist aboard Camp Pendleton. She is in her second year of her bachelor's program at American Public University majoring in hospitality management with a concentration in foodservice and a certificate in restaurant operations.

"My goal is to own property in Virginia, where I will operate a vineyard venue with the vision to create a sustainable long-term family legacy. I envision my family working alongside me and elevating our family name with hard work, passion, dedication, clarity and perseverance," said Gilman. "My first job was working at a family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, where I started as a hostess at 15. I worked my way up to waitress when I turned 18, graduated high school and moved out independently. I learned the meaning of hard work in this family restaurant, and it set the tone for what I have done as a foodservice specialist in the military.

Picard is a military veteran who served as a sergeant first class in the U.S. Air Army. She is currently in her third year of her bachelor's program at The Culinary Institute of America majoring in baking and pastry arts. She is working toward her goal of being a baking instructor of her own.

"My career goals are to be a baking and pastry instructor at a college or university. I have had the opportunity in the Army to instruct the young soldiers coming up as 92G (foodservice specialists)," Picard said. "I fell in love with teaching when I was an advanced culinary instructor at Fort Lee, Virginia. This scholarship from the prestigious National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation would help me achieve this lifelong goal. I am humbled as I reflect on my life and see myself accepted to the Culinary Institute of America."

"On Veterans Day, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is proud to celebrate our nation's heroes through continued education and training as they transition back to civilian life," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "Thanks to our partners at Hormel Foods, we can offer veterans the financial support they need to improve their skills and advance their careers. Congratulations to Christina and Rose – we're proud to have you join us as NRAEF scholars."

