Folderly Email Deliverability SaaS Hits $1.56m ARR In Under 9 Months, Bootstrapped

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder of Folderly , Vladislav Podolyako, recently discussed the growth of his startup, which is helping companies solve email deliverability problems.

Founded in 2019, the company has already registered $130,000 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) and $1,560,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Folderly.com is currently attracting an average of 30 customers monthly.

The SaaS firm boasts hundreds of customers and organizes up to 300 meetings, half of which come from outbound marketing activities.

Podolyako found out that key aspects, such as DNS settings and quality content, play a major role in determining the success of email marketing campaigns. It is also vital that marketers avoid using any spam words and links that trigger automatic filters of most email clients.

This backstory, which unfolded at a sales agency known as Belkins, gave birth to the Folderly platform. At the time, Podolyako and his partner Michael Maximoff managed more than 1,000 mailboxes on behalf of their clients at Belkins.

Although they initially enjoyed a high open rate of up to 70 percent and a replay rate of approximately 25 percent, they later noticed a sharp decline in these impressive figures over time. This change in fortune compelled the duo to examine the source of the decline. As a result, it became clear that many marketers or salespeople struggle with the same issues, and no one provides viable answers to spam challenges.

Folderly Helps Clients Achieve 99 Percent Email Deliverability

High email deliverability underpins Folderly's impressive growth in new customer acquisition and profitability. Businesses' embarking on email marketing campaigns take advantage of the platform's zero spam guarantee to maximize email deliverability.

This capability is useful to businesses of varying sizes battling challenges associated with spam filtering issues. It is no surprise that Folderly has attracted over 100 customers since its formation.

The platform helps companies save a considerable amount of money in email marketing campaigns. In turn, businesses can reduce the cost per lead. With Folderly, companies can optimize email messages and DNS settings to prevent unwanted spam filtering. A highly revolutionary algorithm optimizes the messages to guarantee delivery, boosting open rates and the overall effectiveness of email marketing campaigns.

CEO Vladislav Podolyako believes that the increased competition in email marketing creates the need for companies to improve email deliverability. For this reason, marketers need to perform a spam filtering test.

View original content:

SOURCE Folderly