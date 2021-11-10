WalkMe and SAP Concur Partnership Delivers Concur® User Assistant by WalkMe

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the expansion of its partnership with SAP® Concur,® the world's leading brand for integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions. WalkMe joins the SAP Concur partner program providing a solution extension, Concur User Assistant by WalkMe. The new solution extension leverages WalkMe technology to provide relevant self-service guidance and content within the SAP Concur environment, driving digital adoption, efficient employee onboarding, and optimal employee experiences.

WalkMe, a pioneer of Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP), has transformed how people interact with technology in the world of hybrid work. Concur User Assistant by WalkMe maximizes organizations' investment in SAP Concur solutions through self-service guidance and additional in-app content in the SAP Concur experience. Concur User Assistant by WalkMe can take users through any digital workflow on desktop, mobile or web applications with an intuitive experience that is tailored automatically for when, where, and how they are using those applications. The user assistant can guide users through the SAP Concur application exclusively, or across SAP Concur solutions and the many other applications an enterprise uses in conjunction with SAP Concur products.

Available today, Concur User Assistant by WalkMe comes in a "freemium" version to all SAP Concur users, which provides basic workflow assistance, new user profile set up, on-screen help directory, and user interface introduction. The premium version, available as an SAP Concur solution extension, provides a full license of Concur User Assistant by WalkMe, from which clients can create and deploy custom guides for training and on-boarding, glean insights from an analytics dashboard, support custom fields and workflows, and create organization-specific messages.

"Our 45,000+ associates and physicians have been using WalkMe's in-app guidance within SAP Concur solutions and several other business applications for years," said Tobias Washington, Director of Learning Experience, Design and Technology at Christus Health. "This guidance has enabled us to efficiently and effectively onboard new employees and roll out new solutions while mitigating support calls to the helpdesk. Similar to our own experience, the new Concur User Assistant by WalkMe will reduce the friction associated with new technology."

With more than 35 million users in over 42 countries, and 31% of the Fortune 500, WalkMe was founded ten years ago to simplify the way people interact with technology. Its no-code, platform-agnostic solution runs across all underlying applications-- for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

"Whether employees are changing careers or changing companies, 'The Great Resignation' has paved the way for 'The Great Acceptance,' creating an influx of new-hires across all industries that puts pressure on organizations to provide optimal employee experiences," said Amir Farhi, Chief Business Development Officer at WalkMe. "With WalkMe, organizations can analyze digital adoption and usage trends across applications, users, business processes, and departments, which are critical to understanding how to improve user experience. As new and current employees are faced with a growing number of applications to learn and use to perform their jobs, solutions like Concur User Assistant by WalkMe puts the power of digital adoption into the hands of all SAP Concur users."

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

