USO and New England Patriots Team Up to Honor U.S. Military During NFL 'Salute to Service' Game

USO and New England Patriots Team Up to Honor U.S. Military During NFL 'Salute to Service' Game Military supporters are invited to recognize our Armed Forces during pre-game and on-field events

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) and the New England Patriots are proud to honor U.S. military members during the National Football League's (NFL) Salute to Service Game on Nov. 14.

USO Logo for dark background. (PRNewsfoto/USO)

"The USO is looking forward to joining service members and New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium to give more than thanks for our military's sacrifices later this month," said Rebecca Parkes, President of the USO Northeast Region. "Service members and their families sacrifice so much to protect our country, and we are proud to keep them connected to family, home, and country through fun opportunities like this one."

Admiral Michael Gilday CNO and General James McConville CSA will be in attendance to present the two Enlistment Ceremonies honoring 50 future soldiers and 50 future sailors, set to take place prior to kick-off. Both Massachusetts natives, this will be the first time the two officers present the ceremony together at the Salute to Service Game.

In addition, the USO and New England Patriots invite military supporters attending the game in person and watching from home to celebrate our Armed Forces through ceremonies and events including:

Mobile USO : Fans will have a chance to see how : Fans will have a chance to see how Mobile USO vehicles work first-hand in the Pre-Game Fan Zone. USO Mobile are vehicles outfitted with Wi-Fi, television, games, and a kitchen that travel to events and military exercises to provide a place for service members to relax during downtime.

Pre-Game Fan Zone: Fans will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from each branch of military service. The Navy Band Northeast will perform, getting fans excited about honoring our nation's heroes during the game.

USS Constitution Honor Guard Presentation of Colors: The USS Constitution Honor Guard will present our nation's colors.

Military Honorees: 50 service members representing all six branches of the United States Military and New England installations will be in attendance.

Honoring our Local Heroes: Patriot Place Banners: In partnership with the New England Patriots and Fiserv, Banners of local active-duty service members will be on display throughout Patriot Place, allowing fans to honor their service to our country during the month of November.

F18 Flyover: There will be an F18 flyover before the start of the game.

For more than 50 years, the USO and NFL have worked together to honor, empower, and connect the military community through a shared love of football. In addition to Salute to Service Games, the USO and NFL have partnered on numerous initiatives to support the military community, including:

Helping service members connect through gaming – The NFL and USO will host the NFL Salute to Service Gaming League to bring football to our troops through gaming throughout the 2021 season, culminating in a championship event during Super Bowl Week. Service members from all branches of the military are invited to connect through fun weekly competitions, which boost morale while easing the difficulties of isolation or separation from loved ones.

Participating in USO entertainment engagements – The USO and NFL work together on coordinating various opportunities for service members to engage with NFL players and coaches. This includes Military Virtual Programming (MVP) and MVP Champion Week appearances, as well as tours and meet & greets.

Supporting transition programs for service members – The – The Pathfinder® Transition Program works with service members to create an individualized plan focusing on employment, education, financial readiness, mentorship, and increased access to relevant veterans' benefits in their communities. Since inception, there have been 26,000 transition program participants and 7,500 USO transition action plans created.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #MoreThanThanks and #BetheForce on social media.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services, and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the NFL's Salute to Service:

Salute to Service is the NFL's year-long initiative to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Since 2011, this effort has raised more than $44 million for military and veteran support organizations such as the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). For more information on Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/Salute.

Media Contact:

Sarah Eisler

seisler@theblissgrp.com

646-846-0808

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USO New England