Sonendo's GentleWave Surpasses 700,000 Treatments, Solidifying Procedure as Alternative to Traditional Root Canal Therapy

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo, Inc., (NYSE: SONX) a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced it has treated over 700,000 patients with its GentleWave® System, an alternative to traditional root canal therapy (RCT) backed by years of research and peer-reviewed clinical outcomes. This milestone comes after the company's recent IPO on October 29, 2021.



"This major milestone coupled with our move to become a public company is a testament to years of research and innovation that have enabled our expansion and ability to serve 700,000 patients," said Bjarne Bergheim, president and CEO of Sonendo. "It is a very humbling experience to see the GentleWave procedure's positive impact on improving root canal efficacy, efficiency, and experience for patients and the clinicians who treat them. We look forward to the continued success of the treatment and reaching more doctors and patients."

The GentleWave System is an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of our GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of RCT include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition to the clinical benefits, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

"The GentleWave System has made me fall in love again with the specialty of Endodontics," said Dr. Rick Simcock DDS, a practicing endodontist of 22 years. "The ease of use, predictability, and confidence in the results, has allowed me to feel that I am delivering the highest level of patient care. Being able to incorporate this technology into my busy and productive office, has allowed me to elevate my practice to new levels, while seeing high and rapid healing rates and improved post-operative treatment responses."

Patients interested in learning more about the GentleWave procedure, or to find providers, can visit www.gentlewave.com.

ABOUT SONENDO, INC.

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo has developed the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

