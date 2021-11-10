EasyKnock Announces Debbie Schleicher as CFO

Schleicher brings more than 30 years of financial experience to EasyKnock in IPO readiness, acquisitions, raising equity, securing credit facilities and significant exit transactions.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyKnock, a leading residential sale-leaseback solution empowering homeowners to convert their equity, announced today that Debbie Schleicher has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.



As CFO, Schleicher oversees financial planning and analysis, accounting, capital markets, and underwriting. The EasyKnock team will benefit from her financial acumen, technical expertise, and track record of building financial organizations that support high-growth operations.

"We are thrilled to have Debbie on our team at this critical juncture, said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Founder of EasyKnock. "Her more than three decades of experience is a welcome addition to our company's financial operations and leadership team."

Throughout the course of her 34- year career, Schleicher served as the CFO of VC-backed companies including IronPlanet and Greenlight Financial. Her experience includes IPO readiness, acquisitions, raising equity, securing credit facilities, and significant successful exits.

Prior to her CFO roles, Schleicher was a partner in global firms, working in audit, tax and system implementations. Schleicher is a Certified Public Accountant and earned her B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware.

"I am honored to join this impressive team and excited for the work that lies ahead," said Debbie Schleicher, CFO of EasyKnock. "EasyKnock is a forward-thinking, innovative company that offers Americans an option to achieve their financial goals. I look forward to applying those principles to everything we do together."

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is a first-of-its-kind technology company whose innovative and accessible sale-leaseback solutions are revolutionizing the residential real estate space. Homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has over 100 employees nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through loan-alternative programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more without the hassle of traditional lender regulations. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com.

