Adorama Inc. Expands West Coast Operations with New Salt Lake City Warehouse and Contact Center New Facility Grows Adorama's Footprint Nationwide and Provides Customers with Greater Shipping Flexibility and Product Availability Across Brands

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama Inc. today announced the opening of its new warehouse and contact center in Salt Lake City serving its brands Adorama, SunnySports, Scuba.com and LeisurePro. The new 210,000 sq-ft facility is updated with the latest capabilities and technologies to better serve customers, provide increased product availability, greater shipping flexibility, and more personalized customer service.

Serving as Adorama's west coast hub, the warehouse expansion in Salt Lake City enables each brand to offer faster shipping options across the country, and to provide a larger assortment of new and existing products for customers. Additionally, the implementation of a new contact center department provides customers with more personalized one-to-one communication and better access to deals and services.

"Adorama is excited to open our second warehouse and first facility on the West Coast just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, especially with predicted industry-wide inventory constraints," said Craig Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Adorama. "Having a presence in this territory greatly expands our ability to continue enhancing service to our customers and provide top quality products in the timeliest fashion possible."

Adorama Inc. brands Adorama, SunnySports, Scuba.com, andLeisurePro offer some of the hottest holiday gifts for photographers, gamers, musicians, outdoor enthusiasts, scuba divers, and more. Each brand will also be offering exclusive deals and specials for the holiday season throughout the month of November, including Daily Deals, Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, and more.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for almost 50 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama , SunnySports , Leisure Pro , Scuba.com , and Printique . Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms, and the Scuba.com storefront in Costa Mesa, CA. Orders can also be placed via our inbound and outbound sales team and Adorama personal shoppers. Our newly opened Salt Lake City warehouse and contact center offer faster shipping options across the country. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co . in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions . Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West , through AdoramaTV and AdoramaMusic , social media, and with live online and in-person events.

