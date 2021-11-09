Sharp Wins Three Top Awards at The Cannata Report's Annual Imaging Industry Event

Three Years as Best Manufacturer and for Mike Marusic as Best Male Executive. Also Receives Best Marketing Strategy

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces that it took home three Frank Awards at The Cannata Report's 36th Annual Awards & Charities Gala, which took place on November 4, 2021 at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. Sharp received the Best Manufacturer award and the award for Best Male Executive – Mike Marusic, for the third consecutive year, plus Sharp received the Best Marketing Strategy award.

Sharp’s (from left) Jun (Jeff) Ashida, Mike Marusic, Moonsun Park, John Sheehan, Erica Calise, Soichi (Steve) Oshida and Bob Madaio proudly display Sharp’s three Frank Awards. On November 4, Sharp received the Best Manufacturer award, the award for Best Male Executive – Mike Marusic, and the Best Marketing Strategy award at The Cannata Report’s 36th Annual Awards & Charities Gala.

The Frank Awards honor business leaders from the manufacturer, financing and software and services segments of the imaging industry. The winners are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, which gathers the views of the dealer community on a number of topics that are important to their businesses. Sharp took home several key awards including:





Best Manufacturer (for the 3 rd consecutive year), which recognizes Sharp's outstanding portfolio of products and services for the dealer community.





Best Male Executive (for the 3 rd consecutive year), which recognizes SIICA's president and CEO Mike Marusic's work to enhance business processes in the industry and continued work at providing programs to support the dealer community.





Best Marketing Strategy, for an excellent job executing marketing strategies throughout the dealer community.

"Throughout the past year, I have had many positive discussions with dealers about Mike Marusic and Sharp's performance, and that is demonstrated by how Sharp performed in our 36th Annual Dealer Survey," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. "The loyalty expressed by Sharp dealers—through overall Sharp dealer participation, category rankings, comments, votes for Frank Awards and more — is unparalleled in the 36-year history of the survey."

"We truly appreciate the support of our dealer community and their vote of confidence in what Sharp is doing to help grow their business," said Mike Marusic, president and CEO of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "The challenges of the past two years have shown the resiliency of our industry and the value of the product diversity that Sharp can offer to our dealers."

In addition to the announcement of the Frank Award winners, the in-person event, held on November 4, 2021, raised and pledged more than $150,000 in support of the Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center by Rachel Rosenstein, M.D., Ph.D., which conducts analysis of chronic Graft-Versus-Host disease, a condition that may occur after an allogeneic bone marrow transplant.

The awards mark the fourth year in a row that Sharp has received three or more Frank Awards bringing the total to 13 awards since 2018.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

