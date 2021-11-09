SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DWSN, PAE, ADMS, and ACBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of DWSN by a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC. ("Wilks"). Under the terms of the merger agreement DWSN's shareholders will receive $2.34 per share in cash (the "Offer") for each share of DWSN common stock that they hold. Subject to the closing of the Offer, Wilks will also acquire any DWSN shares that are not tendered into the Offer at the same price per share through a second-step merger. If you own DWSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dwsn

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PAE by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAE's shareholders will receive $10.05 per share in cash for each share of PAE common stock that they hold. If you own PAE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pae-paeww

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ADMS shareholders will receive $8.10 per share in cash, plus two non-tradable CVRs collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash, payable upon achieving certain net sales thresholds. If you own ADMS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adms

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each ACBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $29.73 based upon SouthState's November 5, 2021 closing price of $82.57. If you own ACBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acbi

