Comoto Family of Brands Raises Over $300,000 in First Year Supporting Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride for Kids Enthusiastic Support from The Powersports Industry and Riding Community Sets its Sights on Even More for the 2022 Charity Ride

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comoto Family of Brands is thrilled to announce it raised over $300,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF), smashing its $100,000 target. The month's long effort culminated with the inaugural National Ride for Kids Day held on September 12.

For more than 30 years, the PBTF's Ride for Kids has inspired powersports communities across the country to raise funds to help children with brain tumors, which is the leading cause of cancer death in children. This past September, Comoto joined forces with the Foundation, alongside American Honda and 18 other powersports brands* from across the riding community, to host one of the biggest motorcycle charity events in the country, which raised a total of $1.3 Million.

$309,500 was contributed directly from the Comoto community of riders. In addition to the nationwide charity ride, Comoto actively involved each of its brands within the family to help raise funds for PBTF. Of note, Comoto made a direct donation to PBTF of 2.5¢ for every mile logged in the Ride for Kids Challenge in the REVER app between August 12 and September 12. Further, 10% of sales made online and at Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and RevZilla stores across the country on National Ride for Kids Day (Sunday, September 12) were donated to PBTF.

"We had an outstanding turnout for the Ride for Kids event this year. With many of us having been stuck at home and socially isolated for so long, it was clear the community was eager to get out and ride for a good cause," shared Ken Murphy, President and CEO of Comoto. "Thanks to the unity of Comoto's Family of Brands, we were able to contribute nearly a quarter of the total funds raised this year for PBTF. I am incredibly proud of our organization and am honored to be working with PBTF to support this cause."

For more information on Ride for Kids, please visit www.CureTheKids.org/events/ride-for-kids/ . For more information on The Comoto Family of Brands, please visit www.RideComoto.com .

*$61k total additional sponsorship from: Tucker, Western Powersports, Shoei, Alpinestars USA, Fox Racing, Sena, Dunlop Tires, Pirelli Tires, Arai Helmets, O'Neal Racing, Biltwell, Vortex, Cardo, REV'IT!, Michelin Tires, ScorpionEXO, HJC Helmets, REV'IT!, Lindenmeyr Munroe, Satanoff Insurance, Culture Amp, Deloitte, NFP Corporate Benefits, AHS, OW Logistics, Grant Thornton

About Comoto Cares

Comoto's mission is to serve the rider, fuel the industry, and inspire the community. That mission is baked into Comoto Cares. Comoto Cares promotes the positive impact of powersports enthusiasts on society by focusing donations of time, money, and resources in four categories: promoting powersports safety; supporting veterans' mental health and well-being; building an equitable pipeline for quality education and career advancement; and engaging our team members in meaningful volunteer service.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org .

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of powersports enthusiasts around the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

