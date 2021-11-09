C.A. Fortune Bolsters Digital Content Services Through ettakit Transaction

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a consumer brands agency headquartered in Chicago, announces the addition of ettakit, elevating their existing creative and marketing services and driving additional synergy between pillars to further deliver results for their clients. Founded by Dana Richards and Lauren Frank in January 2019, ettakit has quickly become one of North America's leading digital and content agencies. Building on the momentum of their most recent transaction of Mass Marketing Services (MMS) announced November 2, 2021, C.A. is strategically and aggressively investing in various areas of their business, amplifying their unique, modernized approach to the consumer market.

(PRNewsfoto/C.A. Fortune)

ettakit is rooted in driving sales for their clients through campaign development, content creation inclusive of branding, photo and video, production, and social media. The vastness of their production capabilities allows clients to build out consistent selling stories across digital platforms, pushing sales to strategic channels. With the backing of the national consumer brands agency C.A. Fortune, ettakit receives the horsepower of a larger organization, creating a holistic sales and marketing solution for their clients' now being able to leverage C.A. Sales, CA. E-comm, C.A. Activate, and more.

"Between our skilled people and our cutting-edge services, we're continually meeting the dynamic needs of our clients in an ever-evolving industry. When we were approached by C.A., we couldn't ignore the immense value-add we could provide to our clients if we joined forces with an established and trusted national agency," says Dana Richards, Co-Founder of ettakit. "In this omnichannel world, it's massively beneficial for clients to find a 360° marketing and sales solution. Enter C.A.! We are ecstatic about this partnership, and now our CPG clients have direct access to services like C.A. Sales, C.A. BUILD, and C.A. E-comm. We're looking forward to a seamless integration into C.A. Branding, a unification that will take both the existing and the new team to greater heights!"

"When considering a transaction like this we look at multiple factors, and when first meeting with Dana and her team it became clear that adding ettakit to the C.A. family checked every single box," says Ali Shouman, Chief Growth Officer of C.A. Fortune. "It's imperative that we continue to provide our clients best-in-class sales and marketing solutions for all the challenges they face. Curated content creation, branding and creative design, custom social media marketing campaigns – the list of needs for CPG brands in consumer marketing continues to expand. There is no doubt the ettakit team will immediately enhance our already fantastic C.A. Branding business, which will directly impact our clients' success."

"C.A. Fortune is built on the idea that we provide our clients with solutions that are based on the outlook of our ever-changing industry," says Tyler Lowell, CEO and Managing Partner of C.A. Fortune. "ettakit is on the forefront of consumer marketing and has been providing incredible services to a list of elite CPG clients prior to this transaction. We are thrilled to have them join our team, and we look forward to doubling down on this key focus of our current and new client partners."

C.A. provides clients with world-class capabilities all housed under one roof. Through this creative and digital content investment, clients at C.A. Fortune, C.A. Carlin, and C.A. Ferolie, will have access to create captivating selling strategies to boost sales across all channels.

About C.A. Fortune

Originally founded in 1983 and subsequently expanded under current ownership, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately-held, full-service consumer brands agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit CAFortune.com.

About ettakit

ettakit, founded by Lauren Frank and Dana Richards, is a Chicago-based creative agency specializing in all things digital content- from branding to production. Working with Fortune 500 companies and startups alike, ettakit works to connect brands with their audiences and cultivate authentic communities that engage with stories and products.

To learn more, visit ettakit.com

