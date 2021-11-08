Wealth Engineering Deepens Its Exclusive Partnership With AIX

ORLANDO, Fla. and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) and Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) today announced that they have deepened their long term partnership with the renewal of AIX as the exclusive provider of its alternative investment ecosystem for the WE network of more than 2,100 wealth management firms encompassing 8,400+ wealth advisors.



"We are excited to deepen our partnership with AIX as part of our Consortium of Expert Sourcing Firms," said Wealth Engineering CEO and Founder, Nick Gregory, ChWE, CEBA, ChFWA. The AIX paperless, digital platform is a necessity when it comes to providing comprehensive wealth management. Wealth managers need an alternative investment experience that is personalized to support their unique needs and preferences. AIX is the only alternative investment platform that empowers wealth managers to control their product menu, support their respective brand and client experiences while authentically automating the alternative investment process front-to-back. Their national presence, expertise and unparalleled "exchange" of alternative investment sponsors, transfer agents, custodians and fund administrators make their straight-through platform a natural fit for the wealth advisory firms that the WE Family of Companies consults with."

AIX's COO, Brad West, added, "We are honored to continue to be such a vital part of the WE Expert Sourcing Team. We designed the AIX technology platform to transform the alternative investment industry by enabling truly paperless straight-through processing, reducing compliance issues and other risks, and enhancing transparency. Our Platform seamlessly connects all parties; from wealth managers and intermediaries to asset managers and administrators. Wealth Managers can access our diverse portfolio of fund managers and products across every alternative investment structure."

With this announcement, AIX continues as part of an arsenal of best-of-breed expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services to WE's network of wealth management and accounting firms as well as investment and insurance advisors across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About AIX

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end, truly paperless digital platform; purpose-built to improve the processes related to buying, owning, and selling alternative investments. The AIX alternative investment ecosystem reduces friction, mitigates risk, and creates value across all alternative investing stakeholder groups – wealth managers, asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, and fund administrators. By evolving beyond documents to make data the connective tissue between alternative investment players, AIX makes it easier to conduct business and accelerate industry growth. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or linkedin.com/company/aix-alternative-investment-exchange.

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies: Over the past 40+ years, our dynamic family of companies has evolved into the Wealth Engineering Platform to provide a multi-disciplinary portfolio of situational consulting to 2,100+ wealth management, accounting, investment, insurance and law firms across the nation. In coordination with its consortium of independent expert sourcing firms, WE helps wealth advisors better harmonize with the wealth ecosystems of families and businesses through the organization's WealthEngineering and OpenOption Practice Programs. WE helps wealth advisors fortify their value proposition by fusing new services, products and wealthtech into their firms, creating fresh revenue and profit silos while enhancing client acquisition and retention. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) professional designation. Learn more at: YourWEplatform.com grow@YourWEplatform.com 407.878.3520.

