Snow Joe® Expands Home + Garden Product Assortment with Recent Acquisition of EatNeat® Kitchenware Rapidly growing Snow Joe® announces acquisition of EatNeat®, a leading brand of kitchenware sold on Amazon, driving a deeper stake into the home and garden sector of the consumer market.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe®, and its complementary brands Sun Joe® and Aqua Joe®, (http://snowjoe.com), a technology-powered tools company that innovates and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, eco-friendly lawn and garden equipment, recently acquired EatNeat®, a line of quality kitchen tools exclusively sold on Amazon, including colorful kitchen cutlery, glass canisters and glass storage containers. This acquisition immediately expands Snow Joe's manual, corded and cordless lawn and garden product assortment into a new sector of the consumer market: kitchenware. This new acquisition piggybacks off of Snow Joe's recent venture into the outdoor and recreation leisure sector earlier this year with the acquisition of Bliss Hammocks®. As with Bliss Hammocks®, Snow Joe® intends to broaden the appeal of EatNeat's niche kitchenware line by opening up new and expanding on existing direct-to-consumer eCommerce channels for customers to shop the EatNeat® product catalog online while simultaneously offering the best-in-class customer experience that Snow Joe® customers have come to expect.

EatNeat’s best-selling 12-piece boxed kitchen knife set on Amazon includes 5 colorful stainless steel knives with sheaths, a cutting board and sharpener for $19.99 and boasts over 5,500 5-star reviews on Amazon.

"We are thrilled to welcome EatNeat® as the latest addition to our Snow Joe® family of brands," commented Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operations Officer at Snow Joe®. "Since the inception of this kitchenware start-up four years ago, EatNeat® has consistently resonated with customers, offering fun and convenient kitchenware products with exceptional quality."

Founded in 2017, EatNeat® is dedicated to providing families affordable luxury around their home with high-quality kitchen tools that make it easy for the cooking enthusiast to prep, slice and organize in style. It currently boasts the #1 boxed knife set on amazon and its glass canisters and glass food storage containers are among the brand's most popular products. Like Snow Joe®, which focuses on the design and development of gas-free, eco-conscious, electric- and battery-powered lawn and garden tools, EatNeat® is also committed to helping consumers make a positive environmental impact at home by replacing single-use plastic with its glass containers that last longer, contain no toxic chemicals, and reduce reliance on plastic for daily use.

Snow Joe® plans to expand EatNeat's existing product line in the near future and aims to strategically distribute the brand's unique product offering by leveraging its robust technological eCommerce infrastructure and state-of-the-art fulfillment centers across the country so that customers can now shop and experience EatNeat® at home with prime-like speed.

"We are excited to serve our newly acquired EatNeat® customers," continued Snow Joe's COO. "And, we are primed and ready to launch the next phase of expansion for this amazing brand."

Visit amazon.com/eatneat to shop the entire EatNeat® collection today.

About Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®

Snow Joe®, and its complementary brands Sun Joe® and Aqua Joe®, planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front-end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the lawn and garden landscape by its swift ability to get its tools into the hands of its customers fast when they need them most, especially during weather emergencies. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers, but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe® has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving tools to keep your home, yard and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. From battery-powered snow blowers and snow throwers, lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers and leaf blowers, pressure washers, watering equipment, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and edgers – there's a solution for every season. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com

About EatNeat®

Founded in 2017, EatNeat® is dedicated to providing families affordable luxury around their home with high-quality kitchen tools that make it easy for the cooking enthusiast to prep, slice and organize in style. It currently boasts the #1 boxed knife set on amazon and its glass canisters and glass food storage containers are among the brand's most popular product offerings. Bamboo cutting boards, nesting glass bowls with airtight locking lids, and other kitchen cutlery round out EatNeat's well-appointed product assortment. Dedicated to helping consumers make a positive environmental impact right at home, EatNeat® eschews single-use plastic in favor of its glass containers that last longer, contain no toxic chemicals, and reduce reliance on plastic for daily use. Visit amazon.com/eatneat to shop the entire EatNeat® collection today.

When it comes to safety in your home, the clear choice is EatNeat's 5-piece wide-mouth airtight glass kitchen canisters with glass lids. Now you can ditch the harmful plastic food containers! Constructed from borosilicate glass, these sturdy canisters are designed to withstand a lifetime of use and won't leach any harmful chemicals into your food.

A kitchen staple, EatNeat's 5-piece nesting glass mixing bowl set is microwave and oven-safe, features airtight locking lids, and is ideal for meal preparation, cooking, baking, and even serving.

