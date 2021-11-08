Little Caesars® Pizza Treats Veterans and Military to Free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo for Veterans Day

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a long-standing tradition of giving back and honoring U.S. military men and women, Little Caesars® is offering all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

On Thursday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive their free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

"All of us at Little Caesars are thankful to all of our veterans and members of the military for their service," said Little Caesars President and CEO, David Scrivano. "In addition to complimentary lunch on Veterans Day, our family-owned company remains committed to supporting these heroes every day with programs like the Little Caesars Veterans Program."

The Little Caesars Veterans Program, now in its 15th year, provides honorably discharged veterans and Gold Star families financial incentives to open a Little Caesars franchise of their own. Under the Veterans Program, honorably discharged veterans and Gold Star families receive benefits when opening a franchise store, including a franchise fee discount, equipment and supply discount, financing assistance, as well as advertising and publicity support, among others. Today, there are hundreds of veteran-owned Little Caesars stores across the country. For more information about becoming a Little Caesars franchisee, visit www.franchise.littlecaesars.com.

"As an organization we believe that our veterans, the men and women who have given so much to serve our country, should return home with business prospects to help them achieve their hopes and dreams," said Jeff Klein, Chief Marketing Officer for Little Caesars. "So, we created a program to honor veterans and provide them with an opportunity to become business owners."

There is no coupon required to redeem the offer. Veterans and military personnel must present proof of service (such as ID card with veteran designation, DD-214 form, or current military-issued ID card).

The Little Caesars Veterans Program reflects the company's strong belief and business philosophy that giving back and making a difference is something we can all do.

