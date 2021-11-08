Life is Good® Announces "Splendtacular Collaborizm" with Dr. Seuss Enterprises The two cultural icons are partnering to spread optimism this holiday season and beyond

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good, the positive lifestyle and apparel brand, is proud to begin an exciting creative collaboration with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, The Grinch Collection includes more than 50 unique graphics and is sure to spread good vibes to optimists tall and small. The new graphics will be available across Life is Good's signature CrusherTM short and long-sleeve tees, as well as Simply True Fleece sweatshirts for men, women, and kids, which are all now available.

The Grinch Collection will showcase the Life is Good team's reimagined and 'Goodified' twist on the beloved characters and give fans a whole new reason to spread holiday joy. Future drops from the collaboration will feature additional iconic Dr. Seuss characters from The Cat in the Hat and Oh, the Places You'll Go!, beginning this spring.

Life is Good Co-Founders Bert, and John Jacobs' deep connection to the Dr. Seuss characters and stories bring a unique nuance and authenticity to this partnership.

"Our goal with this partnership is to bring optimists of all ages some laughter, love, and that magical belief that anything is possible," said Bert Jacobs. "My brother and I grew up loving Dr. Seuss's books, thanks to our mom Joan's lively readings, and we're excited to bring the characters to life in fresh ways. The 'Life is Goodified' Grinch graphics are a true blend of our two brands' DNA."

"There's a combo of mischief and meaning in this whole collaboration," said John Jacobs. "The Grinch's transformation in the book is a great lesson in openness and optimism, so we visualized it with a signature large heart. Positive messages through art, humor, and wordplay are what both Life is Good, and Dr. Seuss do – and it's a dream to do it with Joan's original partner in rhyme."

"With so many Dr. Seuss stories being rooted in optimism and clever positivity, the collaboration with Life is Good was a natural fit from the start," said Susan Brandt, President of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "We love the whimsical way they've been able to incorporate our characters into their one-of-a-kind positivity—even the Grinch."

Additionally, Life is Good will debut their TikTok channel on November 8th with exclusive clips featuring an animated Grinch as you've never seen him before — as the holiday fashion influencer he was always meant to be.

Visit www.LifeisGood.com/Grinch to view the entire collection and learn more about the collaboration.

About Life is Good

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its annual net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com , or follow on Instagram .

