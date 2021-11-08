ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, the leader in innovative kitchen appliances, has partnered with global nonprofit Lasagna Love for a charitable initiative this holiday season that aims to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors through homemade lasagnas. LG has enlisted the help of several celebrity chefs and foodies, including Geoffrey Zakarian and LaLa Anthony to kick off the #GiveLGLasagnaLove challenge – a social media campaign to encourage others to join Lasagna Love's mission of addressing the incredible rise in food insecurity among families and providing a simple act of love and kindness to those in need of a helping hand.

LG Joins Forces with Lasagna Love and Celebrity Foodies to Cook Up Kindness this Holiday Season

The campaign launches on Nov. 8 just in time for the season of giving, with a goal of delivering 15,000 meals and connecting people in their communities all over the country. Other celebrity foodies throwing on their chef hat to help out with the cause include Alfonso Ribeiro, Jeremy Scheck, Kalen Allen, Jessica Woo, The Golden Balance and Denise Vasi. Over the course of the campaign, they will be pitching in to bake lasagnas and posting their experience across their social media channels to inspire others to volunteer and keep the cooking challenge going. LG believes in empowering home cooks and providing them with the innovative tools they need to make the most of their time in the kitchen. Through the partnership with Lasagna Love, LG will be sharing recipes and cooking tips for LG's InstaView ranges to motivate consumers to get involved and give them all the tools they need to make and gift the perfect lasagna.

"We have all been in a place of needing support, whether it's a family struggling with food insecurity, a neighbor feeling isolated, or a friend who could use a little encouragement, we hope to inspire others this holiday season to spread Lasagna Love's mission and connect people in their communities," shared Gail Conroy, senior director of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "At LG, we believe "life's good" and our products are designed to make life better and bring people together in the kitchen, making this partnership with Lasagna Love the perfect pairing."

"Lasagna Love was created through the simple act of one family making a home-cooked meal for another family in need," said Rhiannon Menn, CEO and founder of Lasagna Love. "As we continue to scale our mission of spreading kindness, what's most inspiring is how we're making life a little better not only for the families receiving a meal, but also for the volunteers who are cooking. We are thrilled to be partnering with an innovative company like LG that truly understands the power in this one simple act of kindness and wants to help us reach even further."

To join the challenge, simply sign up at GiveLGLasagnaLove.com to be matched with someone in your community - or gift a homemade lasagna to someone close to you. Share your story on social media tagging LG (@LGUSA), Lasagna Love (@WeAreLasagnaLove) and some friends to inspire them to get involved too. LG understands that everyone needs support, including those who are working tirelessly to volunteer and give back to others, and LG wants to show appreciation to all volunteers by doing just that. Throughout the campaign, LG will be recognizing various individuals participating in the challenge by highlighting their acts of kindness and rewarding them with an LG InstaView® Range,1 which they can keep or give away to someone who could use a little extra kindness this holiday season. To further extend the spirit of giving, one lucky volunteer will have the chance to win or gift an LG kitchen suite, including an LG refrigerator, range and dishwasher, plus money to purchase groceries for the year.

#GiveLGLasagnaLove with LG Appliances

LG InstaView ranges and refrigerators are designed to make life better. LG InstaView Slide-In ranges (available in gas models LSGL6337F and LSGL6337D; and electric LSEL6337F and LSEL6337D) offer the most in versatility and functionality with features like Air Fry, Air Sous Vide and ProBake Convection® to help you expand your cooking skills. Plus, with LG InstaView technology, they light up with two quick knocks so users can check cooking progress without opening the door and letting heat escape. Plus, LG's iconic InstaView Door-in-Door® Refrigerators minimize cold air loss and extend food freshness. With the popular InstaView feature, simply knock twice on the glass panel to illuminate the interior and see inside so you can choose favorites without opening the door.

To learn more about the campaign and how to get involved, visit the #GiveLGLasagnaLove page at www.GiveLGLasagnaLove.com today.

1 Rules and regulations apply. See the website for more details: www.GiveLGLasagnaLove.com

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love is a global nonprofit and grassroots movement that aims to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors with neighbors through homemade meal delivery. The organization also seeks to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help when it is needed most. Lasagna Love's mission is simple: feed families, spread kindness, and strengthen communities. www.lasagnalove.org

