AKC Reunite Donates $75,000 To Eight Police Departments Across Minnesota

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce $75,000 in donations to K-9 units at eight police departments in Minnesota through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from the United States Police Canine Association and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant through the Canine Support and Relief fund. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Grants of $7,500 each were donated to the Cottage Grove Police Department, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the New Hope Police Department, the Swift County Sheriff's Office, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Waite Police Department. Two grants were each awarded to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Saint Paul Police Department, totaling $75,000 in grants to police departments throughout Minnesota.

Each department that received grants plans to use the funds to help finance the purchase of a new police dog, whether that is to expand an already existing K-9 Unit or begin a K-9 program from the ground up.

"We are thrilled to contribute to these eight police departments in Minnesota through our Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program," Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite CEO. "These grants will help soften the financial burden of creating or expanding their K-9 units and will contribute to increased safety in these communities."

"Our organization is delighted to take part in this incredible program to help these police departments acquire new K-9 police dogs," said Don Slavik of the United States Police Canine Association. "Police dogs are so vital in keeping the public safe, and we are honored to help make this dream become a reality for these communities."

A total of 67 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 8 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

The AKC Reunite Canine Support and Relief Fund has donated more than $9 million since 2001 for disaster preparedness and relief causes that impact our nation's pets, like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

View original content:

SOURCE AKC Reunite