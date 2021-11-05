Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. and The Dugan Law Firm, APLC Announce Court's Certification of Class Action Involving Third-Party Payors' Payment or Reimbursement for Some or All of the Purchase Price of Generic Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium), Brand or Generic Diovan (valsartan), or Brand or Generic Valcyte (valganciclovir hydrocholoride)

If you paid for or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price of generic Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium), brand or generic Diovan (valsartan), or brand or generic Valcyte (valganciclovir hydrochloride), a class action lawsuit may affect your rights.

Your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit regarding the price paid for generic Nexium, brand and generic Diovan, and brand and generic Valcyte by Third-Party Payors ("TPPs") filed against Defendants Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. And Ranbaxy, Inc. The case name is In Re Ranbaxy Generic Drug Application Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 2878, Master File No. 19-md-02878 (D. Mass.). The lawsuit, which is pending in the District of Massachusetts, alleges Defendants engaged in scheme in violation of state antitrust, state consumer protection, and federal racketeering laws by making misrepresentations to the FDA in connection with pursuing tentative approvals for abbreviated new drug applications, thus delaying market launch of generic versions of Nexium, Diovan, and Valcyte. As a result, the lawsuit alleges that TPPs paid or reimbursed for the at-issue drugs at prices that were higher than they would have otherwise been, and Plaintiffs seek to recover damages from Defendants.

This is only a summary. The Court has not decided whether Defendants did anything wrong. There is no money available now, and no guarantee there will be. For additional details, please read the Long-Form Notice available at www.RanbaxyTPPLitigation.com.

Who Is Included?

You are a member of the Class(es) if you are a TPP and you purchased or provided reimbursement for prescription drugs as described as follows:

(1) Generic Nexium Nationwide Class. From May 27, 2014 through February 1, 2019, you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of AB-rated generic versions of Nexium in the United States and its territories;



(2) Generic Nexium State Law Class. From May 27, 2014 through February 1, 2019, you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of AB-rated generic versions of Nexium in Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin;



(3) Brand or Generic Diovan Nationwide Class. From September 28, 2012 through April 1, 2020, you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of Diovan and/or AB-rated generic versions of Diovan in the United States and its territories;



(4) Brand or Generic Diovan State Law Class. From September 28, 2012 through April 1, 2020, you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of Diovan and/or AB-rated generic versions of Diovan in Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin;



(5) Brand or Generic Valcyte Nationwide Class. From August 1, 2014 through April 1, 2020, you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of Valcyte and/or AB-rated generic versions of Valcyte in the United States and its territories; or



(6) Brand or Generic Valcyte State Law Class. From August 1, 2014 through April 1, 2020, you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of Valcyte and/or AB-rated generic versions of Valcyte in Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.





Excluded from all six of the Classes are: natural person consumers; Defendants, their officers, directors, management, employees, subsidiaries, and affiliates; all federal and state governmental entities except for cities, towns, municipalities, or counties with self-funded prescription drug plans; all persons or entities who purchased the at-issue drugs for purposes of resale from any of the Defendants or any brand or generic manufacturer; fully insured health plans (i.e., health plans that purchased insurance covering 100% of their reimbursement obligation to members); and pharmacy benefit managers.

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: If you are a member of a Class, by doing nothing you will remain in that Class and may be entitled to share in any recovery that may come from a trial or settlement with the Defendants for that Class. You will be bound by any decision of the Court in this lawsuit (including a judgment in favor of the Defendants) as to that Class, and you will give up your rights to sue any of the Defendants about the same set of facts, series of transactions, or legal claims involved in this lawsuit as to that Class.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF: This is the only option that allows you to file or be part of another lawsuit against the Defendants relating to the claims in this case. If you exclude yourself from certain Classes, you will not be bound by any of the Court's orders in this case as to those Classes' claims against the Defendants, nor will you be entitled to participate in and benefit from a recovery, if any, on behalf of those Classes. Any dispute about your request to be excluded will be resolved by the Court. If you are a member of Classes for more than one drug, you may exclude yourself from all Classes for a particular drug but choose to remain in the other Class(es). The deadline to exclude yourself from the Classes is December 20, 2021. Specific instructions on how to request exclusion are included in the Long-Form Notice available for download at www.RanbaxyTPPLitigation.com.

The Trial

The trial is scheduled to commence on January 10, 2022, at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, One Courthouse Way, Boston, Massachusetts 02210. Any changes to the date or location of the trial will be posted to the case website.

Want More Information?

Go to www.RanbaxyTPPLitigation.com, call 1-877-888-9232, email info@RanbaxyTPPLitigation.com, or write to Ranbaxy TPP Litigation, P.O. Box 173137, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

