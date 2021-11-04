Young Americans for Liberty Claims Victory After Virginia Red Wave

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL)—the nation's most active youth libertarian organization—is claiming victory in Virginia, where a "red wave" reaffirmed the state's burgeoning pro-liberty movement. Last night, a total of six YAL candidates won their respective races, namely Reps. Amanda Batten (VA-HD 96), Mike Cherry (VA-HD 66), Nick Freitas (VA-HD 30), Marie March (VA-HD 7), Phillip Scott (VA-HD 88), and Michael Webert (VA-HD 18). Three are newcomers to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Due to the red wave, the Virginia House of Delegates has officially flipped, making it the second state legislature to switch control due to YAL's direct involvement (the first being New Hampshire in 2020). Supporting the pro-liberty candidates in Virginia, YAL student activists knocked nearly 90,000 doors across the state, while spending countless hours phone-banking and distributing mailers to voters. It is part of the organization's commitment—titled "Operation Win at the Door"—to advancing liberty throughout the 2022 election cycle, with YAL student activists planning to knock millions of doors nationwide to turn out the vote and build a bench of at least 250 pro-liberty legislators across the country.

Following the recent victories in Virginia, YAL's Hazlitt Coalition now features 175 pro-liberty legislators, with dozens more expected in 2022. With education emerging as a top issue in Virginia, the Hazlitt Coalition is working around-the-clock to oppose "Critical Race Theory" and promote school choice on behalf of parents and students. The coalition's members have passed education savings account (ESA) laws in three states: Kentucky, Missouri, and New Hampshire. In Virginia, Reps. Batten and Webert have emerged as leading education reformers, with Batten introducing an ESA bill of her own and Webert fighting for in-person instruction and education vouchers.

"This week's victories in Virginia are a clear sign that Americans have lost patience with smug, self-serving clowns in suits and ties destroying their livelihoods over a virus, telling parents they don't have a say in their kids' education, and indoctrinating our children with race-obsessed Marxist dogma," said YAL chief of staff Sean Themea. "To this end, I could not be more proud of YAL students' tireless efforts to knock doors and turn out the vote for our liberty candidates in the General Assembly."

