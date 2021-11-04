Taizhou, China: Building a Famous Chinese Medical City with Efforts

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 12th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo was held in China Medical City in Taizhou, China. Starting from the needs of normalized prevention and control of the epidemic, this year's expo made an "online+on-site" integrated exhibition, through the policy seminars, industry summits, cutting-edge technology promotion, innovative product display, talent exchanges, and roadshow activities. It will build a platform for international exchanges and cooperation in the pharmaceutical and general health industries to further gather innovative resources and talents and promote the accelerated development of the biomedical health industry, according to the organizing committee of China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo.

During the exhibition, China Medical City issued a series of preferential policies for investment promotion, covering the fields of R&D, production, sales, application, and increased support from the innovative development of pharmaceutical companies, the development of project industrialization, and high-level talents. At the scene, a total of 20 projects were contracted collectively, with a total investment of 5.342 billion yuan.

China Medical City, located in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, has a planned core area of 30 square kilometers, consisting of functional areas such as scientific research and development zone, manufacturing zone, exhibition and trading zone, health and health care zone, education and teaching zone, and comprehensive supporting zone. Up to now, China Medical City has gathered more than 1,200 well-known domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies, including 14 well-known multinational companies such as AstraZeneca, Nestle, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Arabindo; more than 2,100 "world-class, The domestically leading" pharmaceutical innovation results have been applied for landing; more than 4,300 high-level talents at home and abroad have settled in innovation and entrepreneurship.

After more than ten years of development, China Medical City has closely focused on the two themes of "medicine" and "medicine", accelerated the construction of characteristic industrial clusters, and basically formed biological drugs (vaccine, antibody drugs), diagnostic reagents, high-end medical devices, and chemical drugs. The "3+2" industry chain supported by the three leading industries of new preparations, the special medical formula food and the two characteristic industries of animal protection.

