Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Ranks in Tier 1 for "Best Law Firms" 2022 by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, a San Francisco Bay Area plaintiff's law firm, has received another round of rankings by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in the 2022 edition of "Best Law Firms." This continues an impressive record of acclaim in "Best Law Firms," as the firm has been recognized in every single edition of the annual guide. It is now in its 12th Edition.

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

After a rigorous review, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has received two Tier 1 Metropolitan rankings for San Francisco, California in "Best Law Firms" 2022:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Every law firm vying for a ranking by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® must undergo this rigorous review, the point of which is to ensure a quality, vetted guide. The U.S. News — Best Lawyers® team collects data through lawyer ballots, law firm surveys, and client feedback on all facets of a firm's practice: expertise, community influence, verdicts, settlements, client experience, and more. A ranking cannot be earned without a high level of respect from one's clients and colleagues.

A firm must also have at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© by Best Lawyers® before it can be considered for "Best Law Firms." No more than 6% of the nation's attorneys in the private sector are selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America. Consequently, only a small number of law firms are eligible for review.

The firms that score the highest during review are granted spots in the published "Best Law Firms" guide. The very highest-scoring firms find their home in Tier 1.

About Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

Since 1980, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has successfully held negligent parties, companies, and corporations accountable, winning over $500 million in client recoveries. Its team is nationally recognized by Super Lawyers® and The National Trial Lawyers, among others, for its commitment to advocating for those injured all throughout the Bay Area. Should you need legal representation, look to RFTM's trusted legal advocates for help.

To learn more, visit the San Francisco law firm online at rftmlaw.com. For additional information about "Best Law Firms," please visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

