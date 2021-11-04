Rockford Fosgate® Premieres New Corporate Video

Purpose Built Audio Showcases the Rockford Sound Experience through the Words of Brand Ambassadors, Enthusiasts, and Partners

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to share its newest corporate video, titled Purpose Built Audio. The video premiered simultaneously across the company's social media channels, YouTube channel, their website rockfordfosgate.com, and was shared live at Rockford Fosgate's National Sales meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rockford videographers collected footage and experiences from Rockford brand ambassadors, enthusiasts, and partners.

The team at Rockford traveled across the country collecting footage and experiences from Rockford brand ambassadors, enthusiasts, and partners. A few of the people sharing their passion for Rockford Fosgate are car audio guru Brent Levitt of lownotegarge.com, skateboarder, motorcycle rider, and UTV enthusiast Danny G, UTV racer RJ Anderson, and Skinny Fish Captain Bjorn Gunnlaugsson.

View the full video here.

For more information about Rockford Fosgate, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

