SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA , the Mexican restaurant chain voted best fast-casual restaurant in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by USA Today 10Best, announced today the promotion of Karin Silk to chief marketing officer. Since joining the company in 2018 as vice president of menu and off-premises, Silk has played a pivotal role in guiding the introduction of several strategic platforms for QDOBA, including the launch of QDOBA's line of chef-crafted Signature Eats, menu collaborations with culinary leaders like Impossible Foods and Cholula®, as well as an expanded Flavor Bar, featuring a collection of modern salsas, sauces and toppings for guests to customize their orders in over a billion ways.

QDOBA Mexican Eats Promotes Karin Silk to Chief Marketing Officer

In her new position, she will oversee QDOBA's strategic marketing and digital initiatives, in addition to continuing her leadership of the menu and off-premises sectors of the business, which includes culinary strategy, third-party delivery partnerships and catering.

"Without a doubt, the innovative programs Karin spearheaded during her time with QDOBA made this well-deserved promotion an easy decision," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "We're pleased to elevate her role on the senior leadership team as we continue to expand the QDOBA brand and distinguish it as one of the most popular fast-casual restaurants in North America."

Prior to joining QDOBA, Silk served as senior vice president of marketing for Rubio's Restaurants, Inc. She also spent seven years with PepsiCo-Quaker Foods. She began her career with Deloitte Consulting, after earning her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Bachelor of Arts from Bowdoin College.

"Working for and with QDOBA is one of the highlights of my career," said Silk. "I'm excited for this next chapter, including an opportunity to work with an exceptional group of franchisees who live and breathe our mission of bringing flavor to hungry people across the U.S. and Canada. We've got some great programs on tap for 2022 that will be announced very soon, so stay tuned!"

Cholula® and the Cholula logo are registered trademarks of Spicy Liquid, LLC., licensed to QDOBA.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to fit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

