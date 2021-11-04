The Parent Company to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp . ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 15, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Monday, November 15, 2021 TIME: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click Here DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-(800) 437-2398 CONFERENCE ID: 8862639 REPLAY: 1 (888) 203-1112 or 1 (647)-436-0148

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Monday, November 22, 2021 Replay Code: 8862639

About The Parent Company:

Formed in January 2021, The Parent Company is a leading vertically integrated California cannabis company. The company's three manufacturing facilities guarantee unparalleled access to high-quality, low-cost cannabis, while its vast wholesale distribution network of more than 450 California dispensaries, a direct-to-consumer omnichannel platform, six consumer delivery hubs and eleven omni-channel retail locations, currently service approximately 80% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country. The Company's curated product portfolio includes eight of the most valuable and scalable brands in cannabis, including Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, Deli, Fun Uncle, and Mirayo, which sets the tone for The Parent Company's industry leadership in California and beyond.

In addition to its vast manufacturing infrastructure, consumer reach and cultural influence, The Parent Company is committed to using its resources and status to play a significant role in molding a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity ventures initiative, established by Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, was created to break down the systematic barriers Black and other minority entrepreneurs face as they endeavor to secure meaningful participation, growth and leadership in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

Shares of The Parent Company common stock are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM.U" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF".

