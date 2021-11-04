Brown & Barron, LLC Ranks in U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2022

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown & Barron, LLC has received a Metropolitan ranking in Baltimore, Maryland for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2022.

Brown & Barron, LLC

Selection to the nationally recognized guide, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," is an accomplishment worth celebrating. Only a small number of law firms earn a ranking because (a) law firms need at least one The Best Lawyers in America© listed lawyer on staff to be eligible for consideration, (b) only 6% of all private practice attorneys are chosen for The Best Lawyers in America, a vetted guide of acclaimed attorneys by Best Lawyers®, and (c) firms must score exceptionally well during the rigorous "Best Law Firms" evaluation. Feedback from peers and clients, past case results, qualifications, and other outstanding achievements are considered and compared to all eligible firms in the same practice area and location.

After Brown & Barron Attorney Christopher T. Casciano was selected to The Best Lawyers in America 2022, the firm and its proven track record of success were evaluated for U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." With over 75 years of combined legal experience and millions recovered for its Baltimore clients, the firm soon passed others vying for a ranking in the 2022 edition.

Congratulations to all the attorneys and staff at Brown & Barron for their U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" acclaim!

Based in Baltimore, Brown & Barron is known for helping clients in complex cases of nursing home abuse and neglect, medical negligence, and birth injury. If you have been victimized by negligence, visit the firm online at brownbarron.com. For further information about U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," go to bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

