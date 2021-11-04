Applied Intuition announces the ISO 26262 certification of its autonomous driving simulation software, launches Applied Test Suites

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, a simulation and software tools supplier for autonomous vehicle development, announced new milestones for its safety-first product offerings. Applied Intuition's simulation software has gained ISO 26262 certification and the company has launched a new verification and validation product, Applied Test Suites.

Applied Intuition’s core simulator, Simian, is ISO 26262 certified.

The ISO 26262 standard is the automotive industry's standard for functional safety, governing the development of all automotive systems including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs).

Simian, Applied Intuition's core simulation software, has been certified to Tool Confidence Level (TCL) 3, according to ISO 26262:2018 by TÜV Nord, and has been qualified for the development of automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) D safety-critical autonomous systems. Gaining TCL 3—the highest of three confidence levels in the ISO 26262 standard—is required for tools used by engineers to detect safety-related errors in an ADAS or AV system.

"Simian's ISO 26262 certification helps our global customers develop safe and reliable autonomous vehicles," said Adam Leeper, Engineering Manager, Applied Intuition. "By using Simian as part of their development and validation processes, our customers can avoid the time and complexity of certifying their own in-house or open-source tools."

Applied Test Suites to help jump-start a scenario library

Applied Intuition has been rapidly expanding its global product offerings. Automakers and autonomy programs can now use Applied Test Suites to quickly create a large library of scenarios, grow their coverage in their operational design domain, and provide evidence of system safety to regulatory bodies.

High-quality test cases and scenarios are required for validating the safety of autonomous systems. Defining what scenarios and requirements to build can be challenging, and creating thousands of variations of scenarios can be resource-intensive for the development teams.

Applied Test Suites are collections of out-of-the-box test cases for the verification and validation of autonomous vehicles. Regulatory Suites reenact the scenes and testing criteria as specified by regulatory bodies and programs such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), and United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). Industry Safety Suites help development teams rigorously test their autonomous systems and grow their coverage in their operational design domain.

To learn more about ISO 26262 certification, visit https://blog.applied.co/blog-post/iso-26262 . To learn more about Applied Test Suites, visit https://applied.co/product/test-suites .

About Applied Intuition

As the foremost enabler of autonomous vehicle development, Applied Intuition equips engineering and product development teams with software that makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to market. Applied's suite of products, focused on simulation, validation, and drive data management, delivers sophisticated infrastructure built for scale. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Detroit, Los Angeles, Munich, Tokyo, Seoul, and Vancouver, Applied's team consists of autonomy, software, and automotive experts from around the world. Learn more at https://applied.co .

