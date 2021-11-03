With significant growth and momentum, TRUE has established itself as the premier golf shoe brand focused on comfortable, versatile footwear that can be worn on or off the golf course.

TRUE Linkswear To Accelerate Growth In Golf Footwear With $11.25m Investment From Karpreilly With significant growth and momentum, TRUE has established itself as the premier golf shoe brand focused on comfortable, versatile footwear that can be worn on or off the golf course.

TACOMA, Wash. and GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUE linkswear® (TRUE®), the emerging golf footwear brand widely-known for its comfortable and versatile golf shoes, today announced it had raised $11.25 million in funding from KarpReilly to accelerate the growth of its global business and brand.

Based in Greenwich Connecticut, KarpReilly is focused on premier growth companies like TRUE, including Mack Weldon, Stio, Made In, BOXYCHARM and many others. Its investment philosophy directly reflects the companies it works with: ambitious, innovative and growth-focused.

"KarpReilly shares our vision for the current and next generation of golfers, has a track record of supporting successful brands and will help take TRUE to the next level," said Jason Moore, CEO of TRUE linkswear. "More people are learning, playing and getting involved in golf than ever before while core golfers are logging a record number of rounds. Regardless of experience and skill level, they're looking for shoes that are innovative, comfortable and versatile."

TRUE has established itself as a premier golf shoe coveted by purists, walking golfers and legions of players with a deep passion for the game. It prides itself on using ethically-sourced materials, sustainable business practices and an earth-first ethos. Since 2017, the company has attracted a new generation of golfers while continuing to appeal to core players and has experienced strong growth with revenue doubling year-over-year.

"With more golf rounds being played than ever before, the sport of golf is attracting a newer, younger demographic that is seeking more versatile golf footwear that can be worn in a variety of settings. TRUE has clearly demonstrated it can design and innovate an impressive portfolio of shoes and that it can also market them to this new younger customer segment," said Allan Karp, Co-Founder of KarpReilly. "We are proud to be partnering with TRUE on this investment and look forward to its continued growth as it expands its business in the US and around the world."

Selfish Innovation

CEO Jason Moore grew up playing golf competitively and spent years caddying on TOUR for his brother, Ryan Moore - experiencing every course and condition a golfer could imagine, around the world. The idea of a comfortable, versatile golf shoe was born out of necessity.

"Golfers shouldn't have to wear overbuilt, uncomfortable golf shoes when walking or riding 18 or 36 holes," said Moore. "We consider everything a golfer encounters and apply that to our footwear, all while providing a modern aesthetic that can be worn anywhere, enhancing the golf lifestyle."

TRUE's current footwear portfolio includes five core designs that focus on sustainability, performance, and comfort while maintaining a modern, minimalist aesthetic that appeals to avid and new golfers alike. Several of TRUE's models are crafted from entirely recycled materials including yarn made from water bottles, recycled outsoles and sustainable components. In 2019, TRUE moved entirely away from utilizing standard shoe boxes and transitioned to reusable shoe bags.

TRUE's successful growth stems from a focus on well designed and innovative footwear combined with a direct-to-consumer business model that also includes strategic partnerships with select golf courses and destination pro shops including Pebble Beach Resorts, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Streamsong Resort, Chambers Bay, and many others.

KarpReily joins TRUE's existing investor group as a minority investor. Existing investors include 5-Time PGA TOUR Winner Ryan Moore, TRUE linkswear CEO, Jason Moore and other members of the TRUE management team.

About TRUE linkswear

TRUE crafts naturally comfortable footwear ready to perform from the links to the streets. We aim to inspire others to achieve camaraderie, wellness, and purpose in the pursuit of par. Born amidst the rugged golf landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and inspired by links courses worldwide, all TRUE gear uses only the finest and responsibly sourced materials to protect golfers from the elements and help them #enjoythewalk. Learn more at www.TRUElinkswear.com and engage with us on social at @TRUElinkswear.

About KarpReilly

KarpReilly, LLC is a private investment firm, founded by Allan Karp and Chris Reilly, whose primary mission is to partner with premier small to mid-size growth companies and help them achieve their long-term vision. KarpReilly currently manages funds and affiliates with capital commitments in excess of $800 million. Over the past 10 years, the principals of KarpReilly have invested in, sat on the boards of and nurtured over 60 growth companies. For more information, please visit www.karpreilly.com.

