Marriott International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 118.4 percent worldwide, 134.7 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 76.3 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 third quarter;





Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 25.8 percent worldwide, 19.9 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 40.7 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 third quarter;





Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $0.67 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.99 , compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13 ;





Third quarter reported net income totaled $220 million , compared to reported net income of $100 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $327 million , compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted net income of $44 million ;





Adjusted EBITDA totaled $683 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million ;





The company added roughly 17,500 rooms globally during the third quarter, including approximately 8,500 rooms in international markets and a total of more than 2,200 conversion rooms;





At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,769 properties and nearly 477,000 rooms, including roughly 25,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 206,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2021 third quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2021 results.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased to see continued meaningful improvement in global trends in the third quarter, despite the impact of the Delta variant during the second half of the quarter. For the quarter, worldwide RevPAR1 was down 26 percent compared to the 2019 third quarter, a significant improvement from the second quarter RevPAR decline of 44 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. Third quarter occupancy topped 58 percent, driven largely by continued strength in leisure demand. Average daily rate, which was only 4 percent below 2019 levels for the quarter, has been recovering much more quickly than in the past two downturns.

"Most of our regions saw considerable improvement in RevPAR in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. In our largest region, the U.S. & Canada, third quarter RevPAR came in 20 percent below the same quarter in 2019, compared to down 40 percent in the second quarter versus the same quarter in 2019. Europe saw a dramatic rise in demand in the quarter, as many key international borders opened, with 2021 RevPAR compared to 2019 improving to down 44 percent from down 77 percent in the second quarter. ADR for the region trailed third quarter 2019 levels by just 5 percent.

"Globally, leisure travel generally remained very strong throughout the quarter, while the Delta variant had the most impact on business transient demand. With the worst of the Delta variant wave now hopefully behind us, business transient demand picked up again in October, a trend we expect to continue.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our owners and franchisees to drive revenue and lower costs. And we're seeing the benefits of this work in our development activity. Third quarter year-to-date room signings, nearly one-third of which were conversions, increased nearly 30 percent year-over-year, and our pipeline remains the largest in the industry. With more than 40 percent of our pipeline rooms in the luxury and upper upscale tiers, we believe we also have the most valuable pipeline in the industry. Finally on the development front, with more clarity around our estimated full year deletions, we now expect 2021 net rooms growth will be approximately 3.5 percent.

"We're proud of the dedication and perseverance our associates have demonstrated over the past year and a half, as they navigated the most challenging environment we have ever faced. With global trends improving, we believe we are well-positioned for growth as the global recovery continues. We are very optimistic about our future."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $545 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to 2020 third quarter reported operating income of $252 million. Reported net income totaled $220 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to 2020 third quarter reported net income of $100 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.67 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter totaled $527 million, compared to 2020 third quarter adjusted operating income of $179 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter and the 2020 third quarter excluded impairment charges of $11 million and $32 million, respectively.

Third quarter 2021 adjusted net income totaled $327 million, compared to 2020 third quarter adjusted net income of $44 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2021 third quarter totaled $0.99, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The 2021 third quarter adjusted results excluded a $122 million after-tax ($0.37 per share) loss on the extinguishment of debt and $8 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) of impairment charges. The 2020 third quarter adjusted results excluded $24 million after-tax ($0.07 per share) of impairment charges.

Adjusted results also excluded restructuring and merger-related charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. These items totaled $23 million of after-tax profits ($0.07 per share) in the 2021 third quarter and $80 million of after-tax profits ($0.25 per share) in the 2020 third quarter. See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $723 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $366 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2021 third quarter totaled $173 million, compared to $119 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by higher credit card and residential branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $53 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to $31 million in the 2020 third quarter. Hotels in international markets earned $36 million of the fees in the quarter.

Contract investment amortization for the 2021 third quarter totaled $21 million, compared to $48 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts related to COVID-19 recorded in the 2020 third quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled a profit of $37 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to an $18 million loss in the year-ago quarter, and reflected the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2021 third quarter totaled $64 million, compared to $53 million in the year-ago quarter. Expenses in the 2021 third quarter included an $11 million impairment charge.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2021 third quarter totaled $212 million, compared to $131 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher compensation costs compared to 2020 cost reduction measures, which included reducing executive compensation, implementing reduced work weeks for many of our corporate associates, and furloughing a substantial number of associates.

Interest expense, net, totaled $99 million in the third quarter compared to $107 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease is largely due to lower debt balances.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $683 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 114 properties (17,456 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2021 third quarter, including more than 2,200 conversion rooms and approximately 8,500 rooms in international markets. Twenty properties (5,414 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled 7,892 properties, with nearly 1,464,000 rooms.

At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,769 properties with nearly 477,000 rooms, including 1,028 properties with more than 206,000 rooms under construction and 155 properties with roughly 25,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2021 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 118.4 percent (a 120.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2020 third quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 134.7 percent (a 135.4 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 76.3 percent (an 81.8 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $9.0 billion, representing total debt of $9.8 billion less cash and equivalents of $0.8 billion. At year-end 2020, the company's net debt was $9.5 billion, representing total debt of $10.4 billion less cash and equivalents of $0.9 billion.

In the third quarter, the company issued $700 million of Series II Senior Notes due in 2033 with a 2.75 percent interest rate coupon.

In September 2021, Marriott completed a cash tender offer and retired $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of Series EE Senior Notes maturing in 2025 with a 5.75 percent interest rate coupon. The company used proceeds from the Series II Senior Notes offering and cash on hand to complete the repurchase of such notes, including the payment of accrued interest and other costs incurred.

Investment Spending

Marriott now anticipates that full year 2021 investment spending will total $525 million to $550 million. Total investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.

COVID-19

Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott cannot presently estimate the impact of this unprecedented situation on its future results, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impacts, but expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 3, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19); recovery in lodging demand; travel and lodging demand and trends; our growth prospects and expectations; future performance of the company's hotels; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth and conversions; our investment spending expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; the pandemic's short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting, banning, or cautioning against travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of the pandemic's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and any dislocations in recovery as a result of resurgences of the pandemic; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry and in the labor market; relationships with customers and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from data security incidents; and changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

1 All occupancy, ADR and RevPAR statistics are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2020 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER 2021 AND 2020

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Reported 2021 vs. 2020

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 190

$ 87

118

Franchise fees 1

533

279

91

Incentive management fees

53

31

71

Gross Fee Revenues

776

397

95

Contract investment amortization 2

(21)

(48)

56

Net Fee Revenues

755

349

116

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

241

116

108

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

2,950

1,789

65

Total Revenues

3,946

2,254

75

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

204

134

(52)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

64

53

(21)

General, administrative, and other 7

212

131

(62)

Restructuring and merger-related charges

4

1

(300)

Reimbursed expenses 4

2,917

1,683

(73)

Total Expenses

3,401

2,002

(70)

















OPERATING INCOME

545

252

116

















Gains and other income, net 8

-

2

(100)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(164)

-

*

Interest expense

(107)

(113)

5

Interest income

8

6

33

Equity in losses 9

(4)

(20)

80

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

278

127

119

















Provision for income taxes

(58)

(27)

(115)

















NET INCOME

$ 220

$ 100

120

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.67

$ 0.31

116

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.67

$ 0.31

116

















Basic Shares

327.3

325.9





Diluted Shares

329.3

326.8



















* Calculated percentage is not meaningful.











1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.



8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2021 AND 2020

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Reported 2021 vs. 2020

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 452

$ 341

33

Franchise fees 1

1,270

876

45

Incentive management fees

141

43

228

Gross Fee Revenues

1,863

1,260

48

Contract investment amortization 2

(56)

(94)

40

Net Fee Revenues

1,807

1,166

55

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

536

445

20

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

7,068

6,788

4

Total Revenues

9,411

8,399

12

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

507

527

4

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

166

275

40

General, administrative, and other 7

610

579

(5)

Restructuring and merger-related charges

8

5

(60)

Reimbursed expenses 4

7,005

6,801

(3)

Total Expenses

8,296

8,187

(1)

















OPERATING INCOME

1,115

212

426

















Gains and other income, net 8

6

3

100

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(164)

-

*

Interest expense

(323)

(333)

3

Interest income

22

20

10

Equity in losses 9

(24)

(54)

56

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

632

(152)

516

















(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(1)

49

(102)

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 631

$ (103)

713

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE













Earnings (Loss) per share - basic

$ 1.93

$ (0.32)

703

Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted

$ 1.92

$ (0.32)

700

















Basic Shares

327.0

325.7





Diluted Shares 10

329.1

325.7



















* Calculated percentage is not meaningful.











1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.



8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.







10 Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate (loss) earnings per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)



























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share,

to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











Percent









Percent



September 30,

September 30,

Better/

September 30,

September 30,

Better/



2021

2020

(Worse)

2021

2020

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported $ 3,946

$ 2,254





$ 9,411

$ 8,399





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (2,950)

(1,789)





(7,068)

(6,788)





Add: Impairments 1 -

30





-

40





Adjusted total revenues ** 996

495





2,343

1,651































Operating income, as reported 545

252





1,115

212





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (2,950)

(1,789)





(7,068)

(6,788)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 2,917

1,683





7,005

6,801





Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges 4

1





8

5





Add: Impairments2 11

32





11

157





Adjusted operating income ** 527

179

194%

1,071

387

177%



























Operating income margin 14%

11%





12%

3%





Adjusted operating income margin ** 53%

36%





46%

23%































Net income (loss), as reported 220

100





631

(103)





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (2,950)

(1,789)





(7,068)

(6,788)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 2,917

1,683





7,005

6,801





Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges 4

1





8

5





Add: Impairments3 11

32





15

165





Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 164

-





164

-





Income tax effect of above adjustments (39)

17





(36)

(60)





Less: Income tax special items -

-





(98)

-





Adjusted net income ** $ 327

$ 44

643%

$ 621

$ 20

3005%



























Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.67

$ 0.31





$ 1.92

$ (0.32)





Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 0.99

$ 0.13

662%

$ 1.89

$ 0.06

3050%

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the

limitations on their use.















































1 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter year-to-date, respectively.



























2 Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million in both the 2021 third quarter and 2021 third quarter year-to-date. Includes



impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million; and Depreciation, amortization, and other of $2 million and $117 million



in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter year-to-date, respectively.













































3 Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million and $11 million; and Equity in earnings (losses) of $0 million and $4 million in the



2021 third quarter and 2021 third quarter year-to-date, respectively. Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million;



Depreciation, amortization, and other of $2 million and $117 million; Equity in earnings (losses) of $0 million and $8 million in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter



year-to-date, respectively.























MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2021



US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 639 220,257

1,291 331,304

1,930 551,561 Marriott Hotels 113 61,300

186 54,563

299 115,863 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - -

1 154

1 154 Sheraton 27 23,108

189 63,804

216 86,912 Courtyard 169 27,265

104 22,626

273 49,891 Westin 40 21,850

73 22,225

113 44,075 JW Marriott 21 12,712

62 23,099

83 35,811 Renaissance 24 10,607

57 17,735

81 28,342 The Ritz-Carlton 38 11,406

65 16,410

103 27,816 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - -

5 715

5 715 Four Points 1 134

78 21,466

79 21,600 Le Méridien 1 100

70 19,869

71 19,969 W Hotels 21 5,916

34 9,329

55 15,245 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - -

1 160

1 160 Residence Inn 76 12,199

8 982

84 13,181 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296

48 8,740

54 11,036 St. Regis 10 1,968

37 8,722

47 10,690 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - -

1 70

1 70 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220

- -

6 10,220 AC Hotels by Marriott 7 1,165

69 8,339

76 9,504 Aloft 1 330

40 8,956

41 9,286 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539

50 6,856

57 8,395 Delta Hotels 25 6,770

2 477

27 7,247 Autograph Collection 8 2,340

16 2,441

24 4,781 Marriott Executive Apartments - -

34 4,646

34 4,646 SpringHill Suites 26 4,360

- -

26 4,360 Protea Hotels - -

28 3,466

28 3,466 Element 2 640

11 2,184

13 2,824 EDITION 4 1,207

7 1,488

11 2,695 Moxy - -

5 887

5 887 TownePlace Suites 6 825

- -

6 825 Tribute Portfolio - -

5 453

5 453 Bulgari - -

5 442

5 442 Franchised 4,926 704,438

777 159,283

5,703 863,721 Courtyard 844 112,424

103 19,166

947 131,590 Fairfield by Marriott 1,096 102,571

36 6,132

1,132 108,703 Residence Inn 761 90,566

19 2,544

780 93,110 Marriott Hotels 226 71,450

61 18,073

287 89,523 Sheraton 152 46,001

67 18,722

219 64,723 SpringHill Suites 484 55,847

- -

484 55,847 TownePlace Suites 465 47,206

- -

465 47,206 Autograph Collection 122 24,331

93 20,175

215 44,506 Westin 90 30,484

24 7,353

114 37,837 Four Points 162 24,336

61 10,239

223 34,575 Renaissance 61 17,514

29 7,781

90 25,295 Aloft 142 20,501

22 3,561

164 24,062 AC Hotels by Marriott 84 13,867

38 6,968

122 20,835 Moxy 26 4,913

69 13,187

95 18,100 Delta Hotels 56 12,298

10 2,415

66 14,713 The Luxury Collection 10 2,644

51 9,459

61 12,103 Le Méridien 22 5,096

17 4,468

39 9,564 Element 67 8,898

1 160

68 9,058 Tribute Portfolio 35 5,869

21 2,613

56 8,482 JW Marriott 14 6,328

9 2,305

23 8,633 Protea Hotels - -

36 2,949

36 2,949 Design Hotels 6 865

8 862

14 1,727 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429

- -

1 429 Bulgari - -

1 85

1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - -

1 66

1 66

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2021



US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units Rooms

Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 26 6,483

39 9,288

65 15,771 Courtyard 19 2,814

4 894

23 3,708 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308

6 2,064

8 3,372 Sheraton - -

4 1,830

4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779

2 665

4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073

- -

1 1,073 Protea Hotels - -

6 991

6 991 Renaissance 1 317

2 505

3 822 Autograph Collection1 - -

6 576

6 576 The Ritz-Carlton - -

2 550

2 550 JW Marriott - -

1 496

1 496 The Luxury Collection2 - -

4 417

4 417 Residence Inn 1 192

1 140

2 332 St. Regis - -

1 160

1 160 Residences 65 6,925

37 3,013

102 9,938 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 38 4,234

14 1,116

52 5,350 St. Regis Residences 11 1,200

7 598

18 1,798 W Residences 10 1,089

4 359

14 1,448 Bulgari Residences - -

5 514

5 514 Westin Residences 3 266

- -

3 266 Marriott Hotels Residences - -

2 246

2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91

3 115

4 206 Sheraton Residences - -

1 50

1 50 EDITION Residences 2 45

- -

2 45 Le Méridien Residences - -

1 15

1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,839

20 3,862

92 22,701 Grand Total 5,728 956,942

2,164 506,750

7,892 1,463,692

















*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2021



US & Canada

Total International

Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms

Units Rooms

Units Rooms Luxury 189 52,344

369 86,014

558 138,358 JW Marriott 35 19,040

72 25,900

107 44,940 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,835

67 16,960

106 28,795 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 38 4,234

14 1,116

52 5,350 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - -

5 715

5 715 The Luxury Collection1 16 4,940

103 18,616

119 23,556 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91

3 115

4 206 W Hotels 23 6,695

36 9,994

59 16,689 W Residences 10 1,089

4 359

14 1,448 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - -

1 160

1 160 St. Regis 10 1,968

38 8,882

48 10,850 St. Regis Residences 11 1,200

7 598

18 1,798 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - -

1 70

1 70 EDITION 4 1,207

7 1,488

11 2,695 EDITION Residences 2 45

- -

2 45 Bulgari - -

6 527

6 527 Bulgari Residences - -

5 514

5 514 Full-Service 1,021 353,167

986 274,181

2,007 627,348 Marriott Hotels 341 134,058

253 74,700

594 208,758 Marriott Hotels Residences - -

2 246

2 246 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - -

1 154

1 154 Sheraton 179 69,109

260 84,356

439 153,465 Sheraton Residences - -

1 50

1 50 Westin 131 53,407

97 29,578

228 82,985 Westin Residences 3 266

- -

3 266 Renaissance 86 28,438

88 26,021

174 54,459 Autograph Collection2 130 26,671

115 23,192

245 49,863 Le Méridien 23 5,196

87 24,337

110 29,533 Le Méridien Residences - -

1 15

1 15 Delta Hotels 81 19,068

12 2,892

93 21,960 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220

- -

6 10,220 Tribute Portfolio 35 5,869

26 3,066

61 8,935 Marriott Executive Apartments - -

35 4,712

35 4,712 Design Hotels 6 865

8 862

14 1,727 Limited-Service 4,446 532,592

789 142,693

5,235 675,285 Courtyard 1,032 142,503

211 42,686

1,243 185,189 Fairfield by Marriott 1,103 104,110

86 12,988

1,189 117,098 Residence Inn 838 102,957

28 3,666

866 106,623 SpringHill Suites 510 60,207

- -

510 60,207 Four Points 163 24,470

139 31,705

302 56,175 TownePlace Suites 471 48,031

- -

471 48,031 Aloft 143 20,831

62 12,517

205 33,348 AC Hotels by Marriott 91 15,032

107 15,307

198 30,339 Moxy 26 4,913

74 14,074

100 18,987 Element 69 9,538

12 2,344

81 11,882 Protea Hotels - -

70 7,406

70 7,406 Timeshare* 72 18,839

20 3,862

92 22,701 Grand Total 5,728 956,942

2,164 506,750

7,892 1,463,692





*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$133.20 203.7%

53.4% 32.7% pts.

$249.67 17.5% The Ritz-Carlton

$254.66 144.3%

55.7% 28.2% pts.

$457.14 20.7% W Hotels

$152.07 297.4%

53.0% 35.0% pts.

$286.81 34.7% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$195.98 204.4%

55.0% 33.6% pts.

$356.59 18.3% Marriott Hotels

$100.16 345.2%

54.3% 38.1% pts.

$184.57 32.3% Sheraton

$100.83 617.5%

53.0% 41.8% pts.

$190.21 51.3% Westin

$119.69 336.8%

55.5% 37.1% pts.

$215.57 44.6% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$103.64 357.2%

53.8% 38.1% pts.

$192.52 33.9% US & Canada Full-Service3

$122.18 293.5%

54.1% 37.2% pts.

$226.01 23.0% Courtyard

$83.23 205.2%

63.5% 35.8% pts.

$131.16 32.9% Residence Inn

$120.56 89.4%

73.8% 25.6% pts.

$163.28 23.8% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$93.06 156.0%

66.1% 33.5% pts.

$140.71 26.5% US & Canada - All5

$115.57 258.3%

56.8% 36.3% pts.

$203.46 29.1%











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$140.74 209.3%

56.6% 34.7% pts.

$248.47 19.8% The Ritz-Carlton

$253.78 149.0%

56.1% 29.0% pts.

$452.14 20.4% W Hotels

$152.07 297.4%

53.0% 35.0% pts.

$286.81 34.7% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$188.74 206.6%

56.2% 34.1% pts.

$335.54 20.6% Marriott Hotels

$93.79 222.7%

54.6% 32.6% pts.

$171.74 30.3% Sheraton

$82.99 241.3%

52.7% 30.6% pts.

$157.53 43.1% Westin

$110.44 248.2%

56.4% 33.9% pts.

$195.85 38.9% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$99.00 220.6%

55.1% 32.3% pts.

$179.55 32.8% US & Canada Full-Service3

$109.37 217.7%

55.3% 32.5% pts.

$197.90 30.8% Courtyard

$90.46 127.7%

65.8% 27.6% pts.

$137.50 32.3% Residence Inn

$111.49 58.6%

76.5% 17.1% pts.

$145.74 23.1% Fairfield by Marriott

$84.81 93.0%

69.8% 22.9% pts.

$121.51 29.8% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$93.28 90.7%

69.7% 22.9% pts.

$133.81 27.9% US & Canada - All5

$100.19 134.7%

63.5% 27.1% pts.

$157.78 34.7%











































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.

Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$67.15 -1.8%

54.6% -6.8% pts.

$122.94 10.5% Asia Pacific excluding China

$34.57 37.1%

33.2% 9.1% pts.

$104.22 -0.6% Caribbean & Latin America

$81.73 257.1%

46.4% 28.2% pts.

$175.95 40.6% Europe

$104.65 215.8%

47.1% 28.8% pts.

$222.03 22.5% Middle East & Africa

$72.42 90.7%

50.8% 24.2% pts.

$142.46 -0.1%





















International - All1

$68.32 64.2%

46.3% 12.3% pts.

$147.63 20.5%





















Worldwide2

$89.88 140.8%

51.1% 23.3% pts.

$175.96 31.0%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$63.41 -4.0%

52.7% -7.8% pts.

$120.28 10.3% Asia Pacific excluding China

$40.46 37.6%

36.1% 10.9% pts.

$112.14 -4.1% Caribbean & Latin America

$70.07 317.5%

45.7% 29.8% pts.

$153.41 45.2% Europe

$92.75 177.7%

46.7% 26.3% pts.

$198.64 21.0% Middle East & Africa

$68.19 93.3%

50.3% 23.8% pts.

$135.45 2.1%





















International - All1

$67.53 76.3%

45.9% 14.9% pts.

$147.04 19.2%





















Worldwide2

$90.32 118.4%

58.2% 23.4% pts.

$155.21 30.6%





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$117.36 60.1%

44.8% 16.5% pts.

$261.98 1.1% The Ritz-Carlton

$225.07 73.8%

47.0% 15.8% pts.

$479.30 15.2% W Hotels

$126.08 59.9%

41.4% 14.3% pts.

$304.60 4.7% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$168.79 67.7%

44.7% 16.1% pts.

$377.22 7.5% Marriott Hotels

$67.80 35.2%

40.0% 13.4% pts.

$169.48 -10.1% Sheraton

$61.72 40.7%

34.6% 10.6% pts.

$178.51 -2.4% Westin

$80.07 53.2%

40.1% 13.4% pts.

$199.52 2.0% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$68.27 40.3%

38.3% 12.4% pts.

$178.10 -4.9% US & Canada Full-Service3

$88.47 49.7%

39.6% 13.1% pts.

$223.29 0.2% Courtyard

$62.11 62.3%

54.1% 23.2% pts.

$114.79 -7.4% Residence Inn

$99.92 39.6%

68.8% 20.8% pts.

$145.31 -2.5% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$71.84 52.1%

57.6% 22.1% pts.

$124.74 -6.3% US & Canada - All5

$84.70 50.1%

43.7% 15.2% pts.

$193.80 -1.9%











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 JW Marriott

$118.41 61.6%

47.0% 18.7% pts.

$251.90 -2.7% The Ritz-Carlton

$220.77 74.8%

46.5% 15.9% pts.

$474.36 15.1% W Hotels

$126.08 59.9%

41.4% 14.3% pts.

$304.60 4.7% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$158.60 67.2%

45.6% 16.8% pts.

$348.17 5.6% Marriott Hotels

$66.49 40.2%

42.2% 13.4% pts.

$157.50 -4.3% Sheraton

$56.44 38.1%

39.9% 10.7% pts.

$141.38 1.1% Westin

$76.15 44.4%

42.3% 12.8% pts.

$180.20 0.8% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$69.43 43.5%

42.1% 12.8% pts.

$165.03 -0.2% US & Canada Full-Service3

$79.74 48.3%

42.5% 13.3% pts.

$187.74 2.0% Courtyard

$69.06 56.8%

56.7% 19.5% pts.

$121.87 2.9% Residence Inn

$92.69 33.6%

70.9% 16.1% pts.

$130.80 3.2% Fairfield by Marriott

$65.50 57.7%

60.8% 18.9% pts.

$107.77 8.7% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$73.54 47.5%

61.7% 18.2% pts.

$119.19 4.1% US & Canada - All5

$76.20 47.9%

53.4% 16.1% pts.

$142.59 3.4%

































































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.



Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.















3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.









4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,

and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$67.33 49.8%

55.8% 15.4% pts.

$120.73 8.4% Asia Pacific excluding China

$34.38 -14.6%

32.3% 2.3% pts.

$106.51 -20.8% Caribbean & Latin America

$68.54 39.9%

40.0% 13.0% pts.

$171.46 -5.5% Europe

$54.26 32.4%

28.2% 5.6% pts.

$192.41 6.1% Middle East & Africa

$68.11 35.0%

46.3% 12.0% pts.

$147.14 -0.1%





















International - All1

$56.24 27.5%

41.3% 9.2% pts.

$136.23 -1.1%





















Worldwide2

$69.24 39.2%

42.4% 11.9% pts.

$163.35 0.0%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020 Greater China

$64.10 46.8%

54.3% 14.4% pts.

$118.03 7.9% Asia Pacific excluding China

$37.29 -10.9%

33.7% 3.3% pts.

$110.55 -19.6% Caribbean & Latin America

$56.61 45.2%

38.4% 13.5% pts.

$147.39 -5.7% Europe

$47.88 26.3%

27.8% 4.5% pts.

$172.23 5.6% Middle East & Africa

$62.93 36.0%

45.3% 11.7% pts.

$139.07 1.0%





















International - All1

$52.14 25.7%

38.9% 8.5% pts.

$133.90 -1.7%





















Worldwide2

$68.94 42.2%

49.1% 13.8% pts.

$140.51 2.2%





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2021 vs 2019 In Constant $





















Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019 Greater China

$63.41 -27.4%

52.7% -16.9% pts.

$120.28 -4.1% Asia Pacific excluding China

$40.46 -63.9%

36.1% -37.9% pts.

$112.14 -26.0% Caribbean & Latin America

$70.07 -17.8%

45.7% -14.1% pts.

$153.41 7.5% Europe

$92.75 -43.5%

46.7% -31.5% pts.

$198.64 -5.4% Middle East & Africa

$68.19 -19.2%

50.3% -15.3% pts.

$135.45 5.3%





















International - All2

$67.53 -40.7%

45.9% -25.4% pts.

$147.04 -7.9%





















US & Canada - All

$100.19 -19.9%

63.5% -13.1% pts.

$157.78 -3.4%





















Worldwide3

$90.32 -25.8%

58.2% -16.8% pts.

$155.21 -4.4%











































Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019

2021 vs. 2019 Greater China

$64.10 -25.8%

54.3% -12.2% pts.

$118.03 -9.1% Asia Pacific excluding China

$37.29 -67.0%

33.7% -38.0% pts.

$110.55 -29.9% Caribbean & Latin America

$56.61 -44.3%

38.4% -23.9% pts.

$147.39 -9.7% Europe

$47.88 -66.1%

27.8% -44.5% pts.

$172.23 -11.9% Middle East & Africa

$62.93 -32.0%

45.3% -20.6% pts.

$139.07 -1.1%





















International - All2

$52.14 -52.9%

38.9% -29.9% pts.

$133.90 -16.8%





















US & Canada - All

$76.20 -38.1%

53.4% -20.9% pts.

$142.59 -13.9%





















Worldwide3

$68.94 -42.3%

49.1% -23.7% pts.

$140.51 -14.5%











































1 The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019. 2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2021





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Total



Net (loss) income, as reported $ (11)

$ 422

$ 220

$ 631



Cost reimbursement revenue (1,780)

(2,338)

(2,950)

(7,068)



Reimbursed expenses 1,833

2,255

2,917

7,005



Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

164

164



Interest expense 107

109

107

323



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

2

5



(Benefit) provision for income taxes (16)

(41)

58

1



Depreciation and amortization 52

50

64

166



Contract investment amortization 17

18

21

56



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 28

27

28

83



Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 10

9

5

24



Stock-based compensation 53

43

43

139



Restructuring and merger-related charges 1

3

4

8



Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 296

$ 558

$ 683

$ 1,537























Change from 2020 Adjusted EBITDA ** -33%

815%

109%

85%

























Fiscal Year 2020

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income (loss), as reported $ 31

$ (234)

$ 100

$ (164)

$ (267) Cost reimbursement revenue (3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(1,664)

(8,452) Reimbursed expenses 3,877

1,241

1,683

1,634

8,435 Interest expense 93

127

113

112

445 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 3

1

12

8

24 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (12)

(64)

27

(150)

(199) Depreciation and amortization 150

72

53

71

346 Contract investment amortization 25

21

48

38

132 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 26

27

27

29

109 Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

16

3

78

104 Stock-based compensation 41

50

49

57

197 Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges (2)

6

1

262

267 Loss on asset dispositions -

-

-

6

6 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 442

$ 61

$ 327

$ 317

$ 1,147







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, non-cash impairment charges, losses and gains on asset dispositions (when applicable), loss on extinguishment of debt, income tax special items, and the income tax effect of these adjustments. The income tax special items primarily related to the income tax benefit arising from the favorable resolution of pre-acquisition Starwood tax audits in the 2021 second quarter. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash impairment charges, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees. In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, we exclude charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19 and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment, as applicable, which we record in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges related to our management and franchise contracts, leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in losses" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in losses" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

