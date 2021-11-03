High-Pressure Laminate Flooring Production to Grow 3.4% Annually

CLEVELAND, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for high-pressure decorative laminates in flooring production is projected to climb 3.4% annually through 2024 to 162.9 million square meters, valued at $1.0 billion. Use of high-pressure laminate flooring is much lower than that of low-pressure laminate flooring because of its high cost, although its superior impact resistance and greater durability make it a viable option for nonresidential applications.

These trends and more are in the new Global Laminate Flooring study from The Freedonia Group. The study provides historical and forecast trends for the global market for laminate flooring by region and market (new and improvement and repair residential, and new and improvement and repair nonresidential).

High-pressure laminate flooring manufacturing capacity is concentrated in a handful of countries. China is the largest producer, accounting for more than 80% of the world output total. Other sources of supply include Brazil, India, Italy, and Norway.

Overall, laminate flooring demand in China totaled 199.0 million square meters in 2019, representing 39% of all Asia/Pacific sales. Demand in value terms totaled $1.4 billion in the same year. China is the world's largest national market for this product, reflecting the massive sizes of the country's population, building stock, and construction industry.

